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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1850 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1850 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 250 480 600 720 990 1,110 1,170 1,260 1,470 1,710 2,100 2,470 3,030 3,970 6,410 17,310 30,630 105,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 27,500 -.- 85,000
1850-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1850-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 70.15 81.65 93.15 168 330 510 690 810 1,020 1,080 1,230 1,660 2,410 3,750 12,340 30,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 840.00 Heritage Auctions 23399 Details NGC
1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 7587 Details NGC