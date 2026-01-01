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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 55 57.50 81.65 97.75 150 330 480 528 670 1,020 1,170 1,340 1,720 2,190 3,910 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 35,000 52,500 65,000
1849 Doubled Date, Bold Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849 Doubled Date, Bold Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- 1,250 -.- -.- 3,000 4,000 -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 50 51.75 66.70 86.25 162 390 630 720 1,020 1,170 1,230 1,720 1,970 2,560 4,910 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21460 Details NGC
1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23397 Details NGC