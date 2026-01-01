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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 55 78.20 94.30 144 210 420 680 800 930 1,170 1,350 1,530 2,280 2,660 4,340 11,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 75,000 -.-
1848-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1848-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 81.65 150 270 450 600 690 1,050 1,170 1,840 1,970 2,540 4,940 11,560 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1848 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS 1848 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS AU-50 381.88 Heritage Auctions 7939 PCGS Genuine
1848 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 276.00 Heritage Auctions 45084 Genuine PCGS