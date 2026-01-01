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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 70.15 92 126.50 156 264 390 480 650 870 960 1,090 1,190 1,840 3,090 8,530 16,880 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 25,000 35,000 -.- -.-
1847/6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847/6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- 1,950 2,670 3,970 5,530 9,060 14,380 16,560 19,690 25,000 28,130 33,440 40,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 80.50 156 330 450 510 570 680 1,050 1,560 2,410 3,530 9,190 15,440 30,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 396.00 Heritage Auctions 23187 Details NGC
1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 23230 Details NGC