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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 80.50 120 240 420 480 630 710 870 1,050 1,340 2,030 4,810 11,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 20,000 22,500 35,000 -.-
1846 Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846 Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 85 110 145 215 325 425 500 -.- 750 1,250 1,350 -.- 1,750 2,500 6,000 17,500 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846/Horizontal 6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846/Horizontal 6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 225 360 420 510 870 1,500 2,030 2,560 3,530 3,690 4,050 4,590 7,840 9,720 11,780 18,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846-O Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 54.05 69 115 180 330 420 480 700 930 1,080 1,780 2,720 4,090 5,840 13,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846-O Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 200 189.75 450 570 1,020 2,030 2,220 2,910 3,470 5,160 8,440 11,190 17,810 21,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 492.00 Heritage Auctions 21288 Details NGC
1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 21373 Genuine PCGS