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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 45 73.60 94.30 138 222 420 570 600 860 1,090 1,310 1,660 2,340 4,060 9,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 45,000 65,000
1845-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 63.25 86.25 120 204 240 390 540 700 930 1,020 1,160 1,340 3,090 5,310 10,780 18,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845-O No Drapery Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845-O No Drapery Modified Reverse, Large Letters 85 69 101.20 144 240 540 750 870 1,040 1,410 2,030 2,190 3,690 5,810 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1845 50C -- , Improperly Cleaned, Improperly Cleaned -- NGC. VF. NGC Census: (0/47). PCGS 1845 50C -- , Improperly Cleaned, Improperly Cleaned -- NGC. VF. NGC Census: (0/47). PCGS VF-20 135.13 Heritage Auctions 26583 NGC
1845 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/23). PCGS 1845 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/23). PCGS AU-55 282.00 Heritage Auctions 8281 ANACS