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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1844 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1844 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 52.90 63.25 77.05 132 240 450 480 558 690 780 1,030 1,220 2,440 4,030 8,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000
1844-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1844-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 56.35 77.05 192 282 450 540 810 1,050 1,290 1,810 2,220 3,690 5,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O Doubled Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1844-O Doubled Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 750 830 1,180 1,410 2,470 3,970 5,660 6,250 6,720 7,310 7,810 8,910 13,440 24,060 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1844 50C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details. 1844 50C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7480 Details NGC
1844 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27315 Details NGC