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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1843 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1843 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 89.70 150 300 360 420 540 760 900 1,090 1,590 2,160 3,310 7,160 16,880 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 -.- 85,000
1843-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1843-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 55 57.50 69 94.30 156 300 390 480 570 940 1,050 1,360 2,090 3,530 5,810 12,060 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1843 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/122). PCGS 1843 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/122). PCGS AU-50 170.38 Heritage Auctions 26581 NGC Details
1843 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1843 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27306 ANACS