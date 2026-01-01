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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1841 Drapery at Elbow1841 Drapery at Elbow 60 81.65 104.65 143.75 240 420 690 800 900 1,350 1,590 1,880 2,340 3,160 4,940 8,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Drapery at Elbow1841 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 -.- -.-
1841-O Drapery at Elbow1841-O Drapery at Elbow 60 69 88.55 126.50 222 420 650 700 750 1,040 1,140 1,310 2,690 4,060 6,220 12,810 31,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 27308 Details NGC
1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27945 Details NGC