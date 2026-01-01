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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1840 Medium Letters Drapery at Elbow1840 Medium Letters Drapery at Elbow 250 325 450 750 1,000 2,000 2,750 -.- 5,500 5,750 6,000 -.- 7,500 10,000 17,500 72,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Small Letters Drapery at Elbow1840 Small Letters Drapery at Elbow 65 85 125 150 175 350 550 -.- 650 900 1,000 -.- 1,250 1,750 3,500 9,000 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125,000 -.-
1840-O Drapery at Elbow1840-O Drapery at Elbow 50 59.80 82.80 138 240 390 540 680 780 920 1,020 1,410 1,780 3,910 8,340 17,190 31,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1840-O 50C -- Bent -- NGC. XF. NGC Census: (9/62). PCGS 1840-O 50C -- Bent -- NGC. XF. NGC Census: (9/62). PCGS EF-40 158.63 Heritage Auctions 26578 NGC Details
1840-O 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1840-O 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 252.00 Heritage Auctions 23610 Details NGC