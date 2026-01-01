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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery 300 360 450 620 1,080 3,160 3,970 4,090 4,780 6,160 8,100 10,310 13,440 27,190 43,310 159,380 275,000 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 -.- 175,000 200,000 -.-
1839 Drapery at Elbow1839 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 57.50 80.50 126.50 192 420 620 700 880 1,170 1,350 1,720 2,440 3,090 5,440 19,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21448 Details NGC
1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 168.00 Heritage Auctions 19190 Genuine PCGS