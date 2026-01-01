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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1839 Half Dollar Reverse1839 Half Dollar Reverse 75 85 95 115 150 350 550 -.- 750 1,100 1,350 -.- 2,100 3,250 7,250 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-O Half Dollar Reverse1839-O Half Dollar Reverse 550 480 900 1,410 2,010 2,940 4,020 4,590 5,820 6,180 6,390 7,280 7,970 8,310 24,440 64,060 108,440 212,500 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1839-O 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1839-O 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7506 Details NGC
1839-O 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1839-O 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 630.00 Heritage Auctions 23385 Details NGC