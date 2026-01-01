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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1837 Reeded Edge, 50 Cents Reverse1837 Reeded Edge, 50 Cents Reverse 72.50 58.65 101.20 110.40 168 300 540 600 690 940 1,080 1,590 2,000 3,160 5,910 14,440 27,190 98,130 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1837 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 750.00 Heritage Auctions 23399 Genuine PCGS
1837 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1837 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 23297 ANACS