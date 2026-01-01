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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1833 1833 60 66.70 74.75 86.25 110.40 198 330 390 480 780 960 1,140 1,350 1,920 3,160 6,780 16,320 40,940 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1833 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1833 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 27374 Genuine PCGS
1833 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27321 ANACS