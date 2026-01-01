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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1826 1826 55 69 82.80 96.60 132 198 360 510 670 900 1,110 1,320 1,500 1,920 3,160 6,720 15,560 37,190 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2) 1826 50C XF40 PCGS. (2) 1826 50C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 276.00 Heritage Auctions 24049 PCGS
1826 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1826 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 89.00 Heritage Auctions 23535 Details NGC