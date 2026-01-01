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Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar
By William T. GibbsCOIN WORLD Staff
It's been done once, and only once, apparently.
Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE
Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became the first person to complete a collection of Capped Bust half dollars by die variety. He completed his set after beginning the collection in the 1960s.
Collectors shouldn't let Meyer's 30-year quest discourage them from tackling the Capped Bust half dollar series. On the contrary, it's a wonderful series to collect, and several methods of collecting exist from which collectors can pick and choose.
The Capped Bust half dollar was first issued in 1807, and remained in production through 1839. A modified version of the basic reverse design – depicting an eagle with shield on its breast – remained in use on the Seated Liberty half dollar, through 1891.
The Capped Bust series was not without change during that period:
1) The Capped Bust portrait and the eagle were both modified in 1809.
2) The denomination on the reverse appeared in three separate forms (50 C. from 1807 to 1836; 50 CENTS in 1836 and 1837; and HALF DOL. in 1838 and 1839).
3) E PLURIBUS UNUM appeared on the reverse within a ribbon from 1807 to 1836, but not on 1836 Reeded Edge coins and all 1837 to 1839 coins.
4) The edge was changed from lettered (FIFTY CENTS OR HALF A DOLLAR) to reeded in 1836.
Capped Bust half dollars can be collected in three major ways, one for every budget.
The cheapest, fastest and easiest collection: Collect a set of the basic types, totaling just three coins, for about $100 in Fine 12 condition. Such a set would comprise a Lettered Edge coin; a Reeded Edge, 50 CENTS coin; and a Reeded Edge, HALF DOL. coin. A collector could begin, and end, this collection at most coin shows.
Less cheap, slower and not as easy collection: Collect a date set from 1807 through 1839, for 32 coins (33 if you want both 1836 versions).
This method of collecting is more challenging than collecting by type. Collectors are advised to collect the most common variety of each date, possibly in Fine 12 condition. A few years are tough in any grade: the 1815/2 (known only in overdate form), and the 1836 Reeded Edge, 50 cents variety.
Very expensive, taking a long time and not at all easy to obtain: Collect by die variety, some 450 coins by their Overton variety. Unless you buy one of several nearly complete collections extant, be prepared to spend a decade or more, and lots of money, building this collection.
The series has many die varieties because of the method in which dies were produced: A master die, bearing the portrait and eagle (depending on the side involved) and a few other design elements, but no numbers or letters, were used to make a master hub. LIBERTY and E PLURIBUS UNUM were added to each master hub, from which working dies were produced. The date, stars, dentils, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and 50 C. were added to each working die by hand from 1807 to 1836, when mechanization caused greater standard. Before then, however, each working die was unique as to placement of date, some legends and other design elements, as noted.