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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1820 Large Date, Square Base Curl Top 2 1820 Large Date, Square Base Curl Top 2 75 100 135 175 275 650 1,100 -.- 2,500 3,000 3,250 -.- 5,000 14,000 17,500 42,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Large Date, Square Base Knob Top 2 1820 Large Date, Square Base Knob Top 2 82.50 105 175 215 275 750 1,250 -.- 2,000 3,500 4,500 -.- 5,500 6,750 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 No Serifs on Es 1820 No Serifs on Es 1,000 1,500 2,250 5,000 6,000 17,500 20,000 -.- 32,500 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Small Date, Curl Base 2 1820 Small Date, Curl Base 2 85 69 95.45 144 228 540 840 1,050 1,470 2,010 2,220 2,670 3,810 6,660 11,090 21,560 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820/19 Curl Base 2 1820/19 Curl Base 2 82.50 100 150 200 325 875 1,350 -.- 2,200 4,500 5,000 -.- 9,750 12,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820/19 Square Base 2 1820/19 Square Base 2 82.50 92 126.50 216 450 870 1,230 1,650 1,860 3,030 3,720 4,950 8,030 9,720 19,060 25,810 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS 1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS EF-40 258.50 Heritage Auctions 26560 NGC Details
1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS 1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS EF-40 270.25 Heritage Auctions 26123 NGC Details