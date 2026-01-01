|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|EF-40
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26560
|NGC Details
|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|EF-40
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26123
|NGC Details