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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1819 1819 65 69 82.80 110.40 228 438 640 920 1,050 1,770 1,980 2,220 3,220 4,410 6,970 13,310 25,350 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819/8 Large 9 1819/8 Large 9 65 85 110 175 275 550 900 -.- 1,500 2,000 3,000 -.- 5,000 8,500 10,500 26,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819/8 Small 9 1819/8 Small 9 65 78.20 101.20 150 270 510 750 930 1,530 2,340 2,700 2,970 4,660 7,440 10,560 25,630 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 276.00 Heritage Auctions 46441 Details NGC
1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 210.00 Heritage Auctions 23174 Details NGC