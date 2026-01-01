Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Capped Bust Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Capped Bust Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Capped Bust Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1818 1818 72.50 69 97.75 150 234 480 750 880 1,230 1,710 1,800 2,100 3,220 4,160 5,220 14,060 24,120 44,850 -.- -.- -.-
1818/7 Large 8 1818/7 Large 8 75 100 125 200 325 650 1,350 -.- 1,750 2,500 3,500 -.- 5,000 7,500 16,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1818/7 Small 8 1818/7 Small 8 85 96.60 110.40 180 300 690 1,350 1,530 2,010 2,430 2,580 3,450 4,810 7,560 14,190 24,640 26,330 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1818 50C -- Surfaces Smoothed-- PCGS Genuine. 1818 50C -- Surfaces Smoothed-- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 25261 Genuine PCGS
1818 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1818 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 164.50 Heritage Auctions 23572