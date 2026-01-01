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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1817 1817 95 86.25 115 198 300 540 1,050 1,180 1,530 2,220 2,580 2,730 3,090 5,530 8,530 19,560 34,450 47,450 -.- -.- -.-
1817 Punctuated Date 1817 Punctuated Date 100 150 200 350 450 1,150 2,500 -.- 4,500 6,000 -.- -.- 17,500 -.- 35,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1817 Single Leaf 1817 Single Leaf 100 150 200 250 300 1,150 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1817/3 1817/3 165 161 360 480 840 1,530 3,030 3,540 4,530 6,300 7,140 8,070 9,410 17,940 25,940 41,880 53,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1817/4 1817/4 -.- 97,750 126,000 156,000 268,750 312,500 368,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1817 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1817 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27661 Genuine PCGS
1817 50C -- C. 1817 50C -- C. G-4 74.00 Heritage Auctions 24206 NGC