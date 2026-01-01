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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1809 III Edge 1809 III Edge 100 101.20 144 192 480 870 1,500 1,740 2,490 4,050 4,380 5,060 9,690 11,780 19,690 43,310 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 Normal Edge 1809 Normal Edge 85 87.40 150 222 348 640 1,120 1,350 1,710 2,130 2,550 3,220 3,910 7,310 9,250 16,560 27,190 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 XXX Edge 1809 XXX Edge 125 85.10 150 240 540 1,110 1,950 2,340 3,150 4,590 6,150 6,750 8,530 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1809 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1809 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 135.60 Heritage Auctions 25264 Genuine PCGS
1809 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1809 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. VF-20 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27303 Details NGC