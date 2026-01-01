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Capped Bust Half Dollar

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Capped Bust Half Dollar

Many ways to collect Reich's Capped Bust half dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It's been done once, and only once, apparently.

Charlton E. Meyer – "Swampy'' to his friends – in 1996 became t...READ MORE

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Capped Bust Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1808 1808 72.50 89.70 144 168 360 570 1,140 1,380 2,100 3,180 3,390 3,690 4,530 5,530 9,470 21,880 34,810 71,310 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 95 80.50 156 330 450 930 1,500 1,890 2,790 3,960 4,260 4,780 5,750 11,530 17,310 22,190 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1808 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1808 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 7287 ANACS
1808 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1808 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21432 Details NGC