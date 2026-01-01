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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1807 1807 200 330 450 660 900 1,620 2,500 2,840 3,530 4,220 6,310 8,060 9,530 10,340 18,750 27,310 103,560 165,630
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS 1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS VF-20 499.38 Heritage Auctions 8164 PCGS
1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (108/392). PCGS 1807 50C DRAPE BUST -- Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (108/392). PCGS EF-40 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8165 NGC Details