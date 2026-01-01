Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1806 Knobbed 6, Large Stars 1806 Knobbed 6, Large Stars 200 275 450 575 750 2,100 2,750 4,000 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55,000 -.- -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, No Stem 1806 Knobbed 6, No Stem -.- 67,810 74,380 104,380 137,500 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, Small Stars 1806 Knobbed 6, Small Stars 250 325 550 650 850 2,000 2,500 4,250 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1806 Pointed 6, No Stem 1806 Pointed 6, No Stem 200 275 450 525 800 1,750 2,250 3,750 -.- 5,000 -.- 11,000 -.- 15,000 23,500 47,500 150,000 -.-
1806 Pointed 6, Stems 1806 Pointed 6, Stems 200 330 450 700 1,000 1,800 2,000 2,720 3,470 4,280 6,440 8,060 8,690 10,440 15,940 29,940 93,190 187,500
1806/5 1806/5 350 360 510 690 990 2,310 3,500 3,880 4,940 5,940 7,440 10,690 12,810 17,810 34,440 52,190 -.- -.-
1806/Inverted 6 1806/Inverted 6 375 450 820 1,020 2,340 4,980 5,500 7,410 8,690 14,190 27,190 32,810 35,940 39,310 46,940 68,750 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS 1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS F-12 235.00 Heritage Auctions 27712 Details NGC
1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS 1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS VF-20 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8161 NGC Details