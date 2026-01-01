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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1805 1805 225 330 450 630 1,290 2,430 2,600 3,970 4,690 6,970 10,190 13,440 21,560 38,060 48,440 -.- -.- -.-
1805/4 1805/4 450 330 660 1,170 2,720 3,910 4,500 7,090 9,280 19,840 24,250 29,810 37,500 89,310 108,190 120,630 171,880 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS 1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS VF-20 558.13 Heritage Auctions 8156 NGC Details
1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7924 ANACS