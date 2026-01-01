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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1803 Large 3 1803 Large 3 300 330 480 660 1,170 2,820 3,250 4,440 5,220 7,280 10,590 20,630 26,560 36,560 107,810 187,500 -.- -.-
1803 Small 3 1803 Small 3 325 360 600 810 1,500 3,330 3,750 4,810 8,970 13,310 23,440 31,880 48,440 69,310 150,000 225,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7374 Genuine PCGS
1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS 1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS EF-40 998.75 Heritage Auctions 7672 PCGS Genuine