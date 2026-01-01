Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1802 1802 1,150 870 1,620 2,730 4,290 7,050 12,500 14,060 15,940 26,560 56,560 61,880 70,310 120,310 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VG-8 822.50 Heritage Auctions 7671 NGC Details
1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 3,527.35 Heritage Auctions 4684 PCGS Genuine