Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1801 1801 1,000 870 1,740 2,670 3,780 6,780 9,750 14,060 20,940 24,810 35,690 45,630 58,440 73,440 181,250 400,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AG-3 576.00 Heritage Auctions 27502 ANACS
1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 27410 Details NGC