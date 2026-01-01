Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1797 1797 30,000 34,800 47,100 61,880 95,940 137,500 175,000 187,500 205,630 218,750 250,000 262,500 275,000 381,250 456,250 612,500 1,168,750 2,062,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5631 CSN
1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details. VF-20 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 4323 NGC Details