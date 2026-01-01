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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1796 15 Stars 1796 15 Stars 30,000 40,200 44,400 57,810 80,310 133,190 140,000 179,380 200,000 216,940 256,250 318,750 343,750 362,500 468,750 562,500 656,250 -.-
1796 16 Stars 1796 16 Stars 32,500 41,100 47,400 64,190 84,440 143,750 150,000 187,500 203,130 256,250 275,000 331,250 362,500 418,750 500,000 593,750 737,500 1,281,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC. 1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC. MS-62 282,000.00 Heritage Auctions 33418 NGC
1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC. 1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC. EF-45 91,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4259 NGC