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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Right Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1794 1794 550 760 1,320 2,530 3,630 4,500 6,910 8,500 10,840 12,160 15,310 18,750 22,190 25,000 25,810 32,190 54,380 91,880 156,250 250,000 -.-
1795 Lettered Edge, Pole 1795 Lettered Edge, Pole 500 690 960 2,090 2,970 4,500 6,220 7,000 8,060 9,060 13,310 15,310 17,810 -.- 19,380 21,560 35,630 69,380 115,630 162,500 350,000
1795 Lettered Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 1795 Lettered Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 500 660 1,290 2,560 3,810 5,500 7,660 11,000 8,560 9,780 16,560 20,310 21,810 -.- 23,440 30,940 45,940 118,750 170,630 -.- -.-
1795 Plain Edge, No Pole 1795 Plain Edge, No Pole 500 820 1,110 1,890 2,700 3,000 5,560 6,500 7,970 9,500 10,840 12,940 15,310 -.- 18,440 22,310 35,630 48,130 118,130 250,000 -.-
1795 Plain Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 1795 Plain Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 500 810 1,320 1,980 2,610 3,500 5,720 7,250 7,810 9,090 15,810 17,190 20,630 -.- 22,190 45,630 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1796 No Pole 1796 No Pole 35,000 49,380 68,130 143,750 156,250 250,000 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375,000 500,000 -.- -.- -.- 632,500
1796 With Pole 1796 With Pole 15,000 19,810 33,440 40,630 48,440 65,000 79,060 90,000 83,130 90,310 103,060 153,130 159,380 -.- 168,750 206,250 -.- 325,000 362,500 412,500 -.-
1797 Gripped Edge 1797 Gripped Edge 100,000 60,630 99,380 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Lettered Edge 1797 Lettered Edge 1,000 1,880 3,280 5,840 14,440 20,000 23,130 80,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Plain Edge 1797 Plain Edge 550 660 1,080 1,710 3,310 5,250 5,410 6,500 6,660 8,340 11,530 17,190 22,190 -.- 28,310 39,380 49,060 -.- -.- 300,000 -.-
1797 Plain Edge, Low Head 1797 Plain Edge, Low Head 750 1,000 1,500 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Plain Edge,1 above 1 1797 Plain Edge,1 above 1 525 810 1,170 1,620 3,030 3,000 5,310 6,750 6,410 6,810 10,220 13,440 18,440 22,500 20,940 24,060 33,130 55,940 143,750 193,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 900.00 Heritage Auctions 7012 Genuine PCGS
1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS. 1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS. G-4 198.00 Heritage Auctions 25001 ANACS
{1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5. {1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5. VF-20 881.25 Heritage Auctions 7014 PCGS
1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21003 Genuine PCGS
1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R. 1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R. VG-8 381.88 Heritage Auctions 7047 NGC Details
1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VG-8 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5505 NGC Details
1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge. 1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge. VF-20 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7006 Details NGC
1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 576.00 Heritage Auctions 21037 Genuine PCGS