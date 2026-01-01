|1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|VF-20
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7012
|Genuine PCGS
|1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS.
|1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS.
|G-4
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25001
|ANACS
|{1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5.
|{1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5.
|VF-20
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7014
|PCGS
|1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21003
|Genuine PCGS
|1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R.
|1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R.
|VG-8
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7047
|NGC Details
|1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|11,162.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5505
|NGC Details
|1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge.
|1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge.
|VF-20
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7006
|Details NGC
|1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21037
|Genuine PCGS