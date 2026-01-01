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Draped Bust Half Cent

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Draped Bust Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1800 1800 84 132 210 480 475 840 960 1,380 1,620 2,430 2,970 2,500 3,150 3,970 6,750 5,530 17,250 6,970 21,880 -.-
1802/0 Reverse of 1800 1802/0 Reverse of 1800 22,500 32,190 48,130 84,380 125,000 116,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802/0 Reverse of 1802 1802/0 Reverse of 1802 1,120 2,010 4,810 9,720 15,000 22,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 1803 115.20 210 330 540 550 1,030 1,770 2,060 3,030 3,810 4,810 5,000 5,090 5,380 -.- 7,340 -.- 11,030 19,380 -.-
1803 Widely Spaced 3 1803 Widely Spaced 3 120 200 325 400 550 900 1,550 -.- 2,750 -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- 5,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.-
1804 Crosslet 4, Stemless 1804 Crosslet 4, Stemless 84 96 144 312 375 480 760 820 960 1,260 1,440 1,500 1,560 2,590 -.- 4,160 -.- 6,060 9,690 -.-
1804 Crosslet 4, Stems 1804 Crosslet 4, Stems 105.60 144 192 330 350 510 850 930 1,260 1,410 1,590 1,350 1,780 2,060 -.- 3,310 -.- 6,090 13,310 26,560
1804 Plain 4, Stemless 1804 Plain 4, Stemless 84 120 192 330 350 420 700 870 1,000 1,230 1,440 1,250 1,590 2,220 3,000 3,500 4,000 5,470 14,440 -.-
1804 Plain 4, Stems 1804 Plain 4, Stems 87.60 186 360 600 1,000 1,810 3,900 4,470 5,160 6,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 Spiked Chin 1804 Spiked Chin 96 192 270 360 450 600 1,020 1,290 1,410 1,830 2,030 1,750 2,190 3,190 -.- 5,280 -.- 6,190 15,940 34,380
1805 Large 5, Stems 1805 Large 5, Stems 84 96 180 330 400 540 900 1,060 1,350 2,070 2,780 -.- 2,970 3,840 -.- 4,970 -.- 8,030 -.- -.-
1805 Medium 5, Stemless 1805 Medium 5, Stemless 86.40 102 240 360 400 540 750 1,140 1,470 1,830 2,090 -.- 2,310 3,280 -.- 4,280 10,000 5,280 54,380 -.-
1805 Small 5, Stems 1805 Small 5, Stems 1,050 1,980 4,020 7,710 15,000 16,500 20,310 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1806 Large 6, Stems 1806 Large 6, Stems 84 120 150 270 375 420 630 690 1,050 1,620 1,940 1,500 2,190 2,560 3,000 3,500 7,000 5,160 9,810 -.-
1806 Small 6, Stemless 1806 Small 6, Stemless 84 105.60 180 312 375 510 750 790 880 1,020 1,410 1,250 1,690 1,840 -.- 4,160 -.- 5,780 10,530 19,060
1806 Small 6, Stems 1806 Small 6, Stems 270 510 810 1,190 2,000 3,530 4,220 5,310 6,410 9,310 11,250 -.- 12,310 17,940 -.- 39,690 -.- 106,250 -.- -.-
1807 1807 98.40 120 192 300 375 540 940 1,200 1,660 1,910 2,340 3,250 2,530 3,340 -.- 8,340 -.- 15,310 -.- -.-
1808 1808 84 115.20 150 360 450 750 1,500 2,070 2,490 2,840 3,160 5,000 3,410 5,280 -.- 9,060 -.- 28,060 -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 222 420 770 1,950 2,500 5,310 10,650 12,090 18,310 31,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 89.00 Heritage Auctions 27002 ANACS
1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 79.00 Heritage Auctions 29002 Genuine PCGS
1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 21023 Genuine PCGS
1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21018 Genuine PCGS
1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS. 1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS. VG-8 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21017 ANACS
1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 159.00 Heritage Auctions 21007 Details NGC
1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VF-20 117.50 Heritage Auctions 27002 Genuine PCGS
1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF-20 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21637 Details NGC
1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VF-20 135.13 Heritage Auctions 24642 Details NGC
1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21021 Genuine PCGS
1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R. 1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R. MS-63 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 30006 PCGS
1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details. 1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details. VF-20 252.00 Heritage Auctions 27004 Details NGC
1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS. 1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS. VG-8 91.00 Heritage Auctions 21004 Genuine PCGS
1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS 1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7047 PCGS Genuine
1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21025 PCGS
1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. EF-40 288.00 Heritage Auctions 46026 Details NGC