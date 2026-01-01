|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|F-12
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27002
|ANACS
|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29002
|Genuine PCGS
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21023
|Genuine PCGS
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21018
|Genuine PCGS
|1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS.
|1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS.
|VG-8
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21017
|ANACS
|1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21007
|Details NGC
|1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VF-20
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27002
|Genuine PCGS
|1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21637
|Details NGC
|1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VF-20
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24642
|Details NGC
|1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21021
|Genuine PCGS
|1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R.
|1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R.
|MS-63
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30006
|PCGS
|1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details.
|1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27004
|Details NGC
|1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS.
|1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS.
|VG-8
|91.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21004
|Genuine PCGS
|1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS
|1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7047
|PCGS Genuine
|1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21025
|PCGS
|1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46026
|Details NGC