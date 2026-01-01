|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21003
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21016
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS
|AU-50
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26006
|ANACS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-60
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7074
|PCGS Genuine
|1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23024
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS
|1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS
|AU-50
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22008
|NGC Details
|1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23031
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS
|1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS
|AU-58
|98.70
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26007
|ANACS
|1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS
|1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS
|MS-60
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26006
|NGC Details
|1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS
|1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS
|AU-50
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28401
|ANACS
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23014
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29675
|Genuine PCGS
|1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23019
|Genuine PCGS
|1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23015
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|147.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21017
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27547
|ANACS