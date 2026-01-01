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Coronet Half Cent

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Coronet Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coronet Half Cent
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Coronet Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-63 B PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 B PF-64 RB PF-65 RB
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-63 B PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 B PF-64 RB PF-65 RB
1840 Original 1840 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,690 -.- 4,560 5,530 -.- 8,970 -.- 10,660 -.- 13,440 -.- 27,190 -.- 5,000 8,500 10,000 -.- -.- 11,500 20,000
1840 Restrike 1840 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- 5,560 6,410 -.- 7,810 -.- 8,590 -.- 12,060 -.- 16,560 -.- 5,000 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 17,500
1841 Original 1841 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,220 2,550 2,700 3,030 3,570 3,970 -.- 4,340 6,060 -.- 7,440 -.- 11,590 -.- 14,060 -.- 20,940 39,380 5,000 6,500 10,000 -.- 14,000 17,500 34,500
1841 Restrike 1841 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,560 -.- 11,090 -.- 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 22,500
1842 Original 1842 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,440 -.- 23,130 -.- 39,380 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- 13,000 27,500 -.-
1842 Restrike 1842 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,690 -.- 4,780 4,880 -.- 6,410 -.- 7,190 -.- 10,910 -.- 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,500 -.- 12,500
1843 Original 1843 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,940 4,310 5,000 -.- 5,280 5,560 -.- 9,030 -.- 14,380 -.- 19,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- 12,500 22,500 32,500
1843 Restrike 1843 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- 4,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,060 -.- 8,940 -.- 11,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 12,500 20,000
1844 Original 1844 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,600 -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- 5,310 6,190 -.- 6,910 -.- 7,970 -.- 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000
1844 Restrike 1844 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,090 4,160 4,250 -.- 4,410 4,560 -.- 6,840 -.- 8,410 -.- 12,060 -.- 16,060 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- 9,000 12,500 20,000
1845 Original 1845 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,280 10,530 -.- 16,880 -.- 24,380 -.- 33,130 -.- -.- -.- 17,500 20,000 -.- -.- 37,500 -.- 55,000
1845 Restrike 1845 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,910 4,560 -.- 6,340 -.- 7,690 -.- 11,660 -.- 16,560 21,060 -.- 6,750 -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 15,000
1846 Original 1846 Original -.- -.- 3,280 3,900 -.- 4,500 -.- -.- -.- 4,800 4,970 -.- 6,160 8,160 -.- 9,530 -.- 13,060 -.- 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.-
1846 Restrike 1846 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,100 -.- 8,590 -.- 9,940 -.- 11,780 -.- 15,630 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 20,000
1847 Original 1847 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,280 -.- 10,340 -.- 14,690 -.- -.- -.- 6,250 8,500 -.- -.- 11,500 12,500 -.-
1847 Restrike 1847 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,580 2,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,340 5,810 -.- 6,250 -.- 7,340 -.- 13,560 -.- 16,250 -.- 6,250 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 12,500 17,500
1848 Original 1848 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,060 4,940 -.- 7,340 -.- 12,030 -.- 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,500 -.- 15,000 -.- 25,000 45,000
1848 Restrike 1848 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,280 2,590 -.- -.- -.- 4,780 -.- 5,660 -.- 8,060 -.- 11,220 -.- 15,630 -.- -.- 7,000 -.- -.- 8,500 -.- 20,000
1849 Large Date 1849 Large Date 71.30 74.75 78.20 115 175 210 240 288 450 480 510 600 600 940 -.- 1,000 -.- 1,590 20,000 4,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Original 1849 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 11,090 -.- 19,380 -.- 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 -.- 30,000
1849 Restrike 1849 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,310 -.- 3,590 5,750 -.- 6,410 -.- 9,280 -.- 11,160 -.- 12,090 -.- -.- 7,000 -.- -.- 10,000 12,500 17,500
1850 1850 71.30 74.75 78.20 126.50 450 210 360 420 850 930 1,020 1,500 1,190 1,310 -.- 1,840 -.- 2,470 -.- 4,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,000 8,000 -.- 10,000 11,000 78,000
1851 1851 71.30 74.75 78.20 94.30 110 126.50 192 210 228 240 270 275 300 360 600 525 800 650 2,000 1,310 30,000 3,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 -.- 75,000
1852 Restrike 1852 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,000 -.- -.- 6,500 9,000 -.-
1853 1853 71.30 74.75 78.20 88.55 115 120.75 180 192 222 270 300 275 360 420 -.- 525 -.- 660 1,250 1,060 -.- 2,160 5,610 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 1854 71.30 74.75 78.20 88.55 115 115 180 198 210 288 300 300 330 390 450 475 735 630 1,650 1,060 -.- 2,280 7,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500
1855 1855 71.30 74.75 78.20 98.90 110 126.50 174 192 222 270 300 300 330 420 550 525 650 680 1,000 1,030 4,750 2,130 -.- -.- 4,750 5,750 -.- 6,000 10,000 17,500
1856 1856 71.30 74.75 78.20 101.20 110 120 168 192 210 240 300 350 330 500 600 550 675 680 1,750 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,200 8,500 -.- 6,500 10,000 13,500
1857 1857 71.30 74.75 87.40 115 215 228 300 330 360 420 450 425 480 600 650 810 900 1,030 1,500 1,840 18,000 -.- -.- -.- 4,500 -.- -.- 5,500 7,500 15,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21003 Genuine PCGS
1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21016 Genuine PCGS
1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS 1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 26006 ANACS
1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-60 246.75 Heritage Auctions 7074 PCGS Genuine
1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 23024 Genuine PCGS
1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS 1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS AU-50 49.00 Heritage Auctions 22008 NGC Details
1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 104.00 Heritage Auctions 23031 Genuine PCGS
1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS 1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS AU-58 98.70 Heritage Auctions 26007 ANACS
1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS 1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS MS-60 135.13 Heritage Auctions 26006 NGC Details
1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS 1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS AU-50 135.13 Heritage Auctions 28401 ANACS
1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 23014 Genuine PCGS
1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 29675 Genuine PCGS
1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23019 Genuine PCGS
1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 23015 Genuine PCGS
1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 147.60 Heritage Auctions 21017 Genuine PCGS
1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 119.00 Heritage Auctions 27547 ANACS