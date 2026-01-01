|1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21009
|NGC
|1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25011
|Details NGC
|1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS
|1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS
|VF-30
|358.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7013
|PCGS
|1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS
|1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS
|VF-20
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27442
|Genuine PCGS
|1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|F-12
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25002
|ANACS
|1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|1,212.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7021
|Details NGC
|1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS
|1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS
|AU-50
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26458
|NGC Details
|1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-30
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21013
|ANACS
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21022
|Details NGC
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27010
|Genuine PCGS
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29002
|Genuine PCGS
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-60
|446.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7043
|NGC Details
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|169.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23009
|Genuine PCGS
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29004
|Genuine PCGS
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS
|AU-50
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21004
|ANACS
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23012
|Details NGC
|1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|77.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21013
|Genuine PCGS
|1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27007
|ANACS
|1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21005
|ANACS
|1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS
|1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS
|EF-40
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24743
|ANACS
|(2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|(2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27008
|PCGS
|1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21005
|Genuine PCGS