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Classic Head Half Cent

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Classic Head Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Classic Head Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 B MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 B MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64
1809 1809 78 90 110.40 162 175 270 360 420 510 810 920 850 990 1,310 2,090 1,850 -.- 3,530 4,000 -.- 6,720 -.- -.- 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 9 Over Inverted 9 1809 9 Over Inverted 9 80.40 90 115.20 240 275 390 630 690 840 1,140 1,230 1,250 1,380 1,780 2,840 3,000 30,000 4,940 5,000 -.- 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 Circle in O 1809 Circle in O 81.60 144 198 450 750 750 840 1,410 2,100 3,030 4,220 -.- 5,040 -.- 12,310 -.- -.- 28,440 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 112,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 1810 80.40 100.80 210 420 450 800 1,040 1,380 1,680 1,860 2,090 2,500 2,280 3,060 4,780 3,750 -.- 8,440 8,500 -.- 12,030 -.- -.- 43,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1811 Close Date 1811 Close Date 450 780 1,530 2,010 3,500 4,380 7,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1811 Wide Date 1811 Wide Date 450 800 1,750 2,500 4,000 6,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825 1825 73.20 84 110.40 168 215 270 390 540 660 930 990 1,250 1,440 1,910 2,440 2,250 -.- 4,910 4,500 14,000 8,380 -.- -.- 12,340 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1826 1826 73.20 86.40 105.60 132 145 192 270 300 540 570 600 600 670 780 1,060 1,000 -.- 3,060 2,000 -.- 6,410 -.- 6,500 9,810 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 12 Stars 1828 12 Stars 73.20 100.80 115.20 210 200 270 420 480 630 900 1,050 1,100 1,140 1,470 2,470 2,100 -.- 3,530 4,000 -.- 10,720 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 13 Stars 1828 13 Stars 73.20 88.80 100.80 132 125 192 210 240 360 390 420 350 480 510 780 625 800 1,130 950 1,750 2,160 3,500 12,500 4,030 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 1829 73.20 87.60 92.40 138 145 180 210 264 360 420 480 450 528 600 810 750 -.- 1,230 1,000 -.- 2,840 -.- -.- 4,560 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1831 Original 1831 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.- 115,000
1831 Original 1831 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.- 115,000
1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1836 1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1836 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 -.-
1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1840 1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000
1832 1832 73.20 90 96 115.20 115 144 204 228 270 348 390 325 420 570 970 650 -.- 1,660 1,350 -.- 2,690 20,000 -.- 4,090 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 1833 73.20 87.60 92.40 105.60 115 132 198 210 258 360 390 325 420 510 600 575 900 920 950 1,350 2,030 4,000 9,500 5,030 7,190 -.- -.- -.-
1834 1834 73.20 87.60 92.40 115.20 115 174 210 240 270 330 360 325 390 420 680 575 850 910 900 1,500 1,970 7,000 -.- 2,840 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 1835 73.20 87.60 92.40 105.60 115 150 192 210 270 360 390 325 420 510 660 550 900 840 1,000 1,500 1,940 6,500 17,500 3,410 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1836 Original 1836 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 12,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 21009 NGC
1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 25011 Details NGC
1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS 1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS VF-30 358.38 Heritage Auctions 7013 PCGS
1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS 1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS VF-20 123.38 Heritage Auctions 27442 Genuine PCGS
1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. 1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. F-12 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25002 ANACS
1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 1,212.00 Heritage Auctions 7021 Details NGC
1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS 1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS AU-50 293.75 Heritage Auctions 26458 NGC Details
1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-30 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21013 ANACS
1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21022 Details NGC
1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27010 Genuine PCGS
1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 29002 Genuine PCGS
1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-60 446.50 Heritage Auctions 7043 NGC Details
1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 169.00 Heritage Auctions 23009 Genuine PCGS
1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29004 Genuine PCGS
1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS 1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 21004 ANACS
1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23012 Details NGC
1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 77.00 Heritage Auctions 21013 Genuine PCGS
1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 63.00 Heritage Auctions 27007 ANACS
1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21005 ANACS
1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS 1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS EF-40 66.00 Heritage Auctions 24743 ANACS
(2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS. (2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS. EF-40 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27008 PCGS
1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 21005 Genuine PCGS