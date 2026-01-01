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Coronet Half Cent

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Coronet Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coronet Half Cent
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Coin values search results

Coronet Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-63 B PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 B PF-64 RB PF-65 RB
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-63 B PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 B PF-64 RB PF-65 RB
1844 Original 1844 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,600 -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- 5,310 6,190 -.- 6,910 -.- 7,970 -.- 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000
1844 Restrike 1844 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,090 4,160 4,250 -.- 4,410 4,560 -.- 6,840 -.- 8,410 -.- 12,060 -.- 16,060 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- 9,000 12,500 20,000
 
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