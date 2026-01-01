Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Classic Head Half Cent

Enlarge
Enlarge
Classic Head Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Classic Head Half Cent
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Classic Head Half Cent
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Classic Head Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 B MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 B MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64
1811 Close Date 1811 Close Date 450 780 1,530 2,010 3,500 4,380 7,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1811 Wide Date 1811 Wide Date 450 800 1,750 2,500 4,000 6,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. 1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. F-12 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25002 ANACS
1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 1,212.00 Heritage Auctions 7021 Details NGC