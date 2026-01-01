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Draped Bust Half Cent

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Draped Bust Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Draped Bust Half Cent
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1803 1803 115.20 210 330 540 550 1,030 1,770 2,060 3,030 3,810 4,810 5,000 5,090 5,380 -.- 7,340 -.- 11,030 19,380 -.-
1803 Widely Spaced 3 1803 Widely Spaced 3 120 200 325 400 550 900 1,550 -.- 2,750 -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- 5,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS. 1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS. VG-8 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21017 ANACS
1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 159.00 Heritage Auctions 21007 Details NGC