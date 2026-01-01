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Draped Bust Half Cent

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Draped Bust Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Draped Bust Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1800 1800 84 132 210 480 475 840 960 1,380 1,620 2,430 2,970 2,500 3,150 3,970 6,750 5,530 17,250 6,970 21,880 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 89.00 Heritage Auctions 27002 ANACS
1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 79.00 Heritage Auctions 29002 Genuine PCGS