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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Right Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1797 Gripped Edge 1797 Gripped Edge 100,000 60,630 99,380 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Lettered Edge 1797 Lettered Edge 1,000 1,880 3,280 5,840 14,440 20,000 23,130 80,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Plain Edge 1797 Plain Edge 550 660 1,080 1,710 3,310 5,250 5,410 6,500 6,660 8,340 11,530 17,190 22,190 -.- 28,310 39,380 49,060 -.- -.- 300,000 -.-
1797 Plain Edge, Low Head 1797 Plain Edge, Low Head 750 1,000 1,500 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Plain Edge,1 above 1 1797 Plain Edge,1 above 1 525 810 1,170 1,620 3,030 3,000 5,310 6,750 6,410 6,810 10,220 13,440 18,440 22,500 20,940 24,060 33,130 55,940 143,750 193,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge. 1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge. VF-20 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7006 Details NGC
1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 576.00 Heritage Auctions 21037 Genuine PCGS