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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent
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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Right Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1796 No Pole 1796 No Pole 35,000 49,380 68,130 143,750 156,250 250,000 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375,000 500,000 -.- -.- -.- 632,500
1796 With Pole 1796 With Pole 15,000 19,810 33,440 40,630 48,440 65,000 79,060 90,000 83,130 90,310 103,060 153,130 159,380 -.- 168,750 206,250 -.- 325,000 362,500 412,500 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R. 1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R. VG-8 381.88 Heritage Auctions 7047 NGC Details
1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VG-8 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5505 NGC Details