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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Right Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1795 Lettered Edge, Pole 1795 Lettered Edge, Pole 500 690 960 2,090 2,970 4,500 6,220 7,000 8,060 9,060 13,310 15,310 17,810 -.- 19,380 21,560 35,630 69,380 115,630 162,500 350,000
1795 Lettered Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 1795 Lettered Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 500 660 1,290 2,560 3,810 5,500 7,660 11,000 8,560 9,780 16,560 20,310 21,810 -.- 23,440 30,940 45,940 118,750 170,630 -.- -.-
1795 Plain Edge, No Pole 1795 Plain Edge, No Pole 500 820 1,110 1,890 2,700 3,000 5,560 6,500 7,970 9,500 10,840 12,940 15,310 -.- 18,440 22,310 35,630 48,130 118,130 250,000 -.-
1795 Plain Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 1795 Plain Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 500 810 1,320 1,980 2,610 3,500 5,720 7,250 7,810 9,090 15,810 17,190 20,630 -.- 22,190 45,630 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
{1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5. {1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5. VF-20 881.25 Heritage Auctions 7014 PCGS
1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21003 Genuine PCGS