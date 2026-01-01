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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

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Liberty Cap Right Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Right Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1794 1794 550 760 1,320 2,530 3,630 4,500 6,910 8,500 10,840 12,160 15,310 18,750 22,190 25,000 25,810 32,190 54,380 91,880 156,250 250,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 900.00 Heritage Auctions 7012 Genuine PCGS
1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS. 1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS. G-4 198.00 Heritage Auctions 25001 ANACS