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Liberty Cap Left Half Cent

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Liberty Cap Left Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Left Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1793 1793 3,500 4,630 6,190 9,280 14,690 20,000 26,560 27,500 31,250 35,310 46,190 55,810 59,060 60,000 61,880 78,440 99,380 178,130 308,190 1,075,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1793 1/2 C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1793 1/2 C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 3043 PCGS Genuine
1793 1/2 C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1793 1/2 C -- Corroded -- ANACS. F-12 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 21009 ANACS