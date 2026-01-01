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Half Cent

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Half Cent

The smallest denomination

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Although it may seem unusual today, the United States government once issued a coin worth less than one cent: the half cent.

The copper U.S....READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Half Cent
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Coin values search results

Liberty Cap Left Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1793 1793 3,500 4,630 6,190 9,280 14,690 20,000 26,560 27,500 31,250 35,310 46,190 55,810 59,060 60,000 61,880 78,440 99,380 178,130 308,190 1,075,000
 
Liberty Cap Right Half Cent
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1794 1794 550 760 1,320 2,530 3,630 4,500 6,910 8,500 10,840 12,160 15,310 18,750 22,190 25,000 25,810 32,190 54,380 91,880 156,250 250,000 -.-
1795 Lettered Edge, Pole 1795 Lettered Edge, Pole 500 690 960 2,090 2,970 4,500 6,220 7,000 8,060 9,060 13,310 15,310 17,810 -.- 19,380 21,560 35,630 69,380 115,630 162,500 350,000
1795 Lettered Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 1795 Lettered Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 500 660 1,290 2,560 3,810 5,500 7,660 11,000 8,560 9,780 16,560 20,310 21,810 -.- 23,440 30,940 45,940 118,750 170,630 -.- -.-
1795 Plain Edge, No Pole 1795 Plain Edge, No Pole 500 820 1,110 1,890 2,700 3,000 5,560 6,500 7,970 9,500 10,840 12,940 15,310 -.- 18,440 22,310 35,630 48,130 118,130 250,000 -.-
1795 Plain Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 1795 Plain Edge, Pole, Punctuated Date 500 810 1,320 1,980 2,610 3,500 5,720 7,250 7,810 9,090 15,810 17,190 20,630 -.- 22,190 45,630 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1796 No Pole 1796 No Pole 35,000 49,380 68,130 143,750 156,250 250,000 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375,000 500,000 -.- -.- -.- 632,500
1796 With Pole 1796 With Pole 15,000 19,810 33,440 40,630 48,440 65,000 79,060 90,000 83,130 90,310 103,060 153,130 159,380 -.- 168,750 206,250 -.- 325,000 362,500 412,500 -.-
1797 Gripped Edge 1797 Gripped Edge 100,000 60,630 99,380 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Lettered Edge 1797 Lettered Edge 1,000 1,880 3,280 5,840 14,440 20,000 23,130 80,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Plain Edge 1797 Plain Edge 550 660 1,080 1,710 3,310 5,250 5,410 6,500 6,660 8,340 11,530 17,190 22,190 -.- 28,310 39,380 49,060 -.- -.- 300,000 -.-
1797 Plain Edge, Low Head 1797 Plain Edge, Low Head 750 1,000 1,500 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1797 Plain Edge,1 above 1 1797 Plain Edge,1 above 1 525 810 1,170 1,620 3,030 3,000 5,310 6,750 6,410 6,810 10,220 13,440 18,440 22,500 20,940 24,060 33,130 55,940 143,750 193,750 -.-
 
Draped Bust Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1800 1800 84 132 210 480 475 840 960 1,380 1,620 2,430 2,970 2,500 3,150 3,970 6,750 5,530 17,250 6,970 21,880 -.-
1802/0 Reverse of 1800 1802/0 Reverse of 1800 22,500 32,190 48,130 84,380 125,000 116,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802/0 Reverse of 1802 1802/0 Reverse of 1802 1,120 2,010 4,810 9,720 15,000 22,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 1803 115.20 210 330 540 550 1,030 1,770 2,060 3,030 3,810 4,810 5,000 5,090 5,380 -.- 7,340 -.- 11,030 19,380 -.-
1803 Widely Spaced 3 1803 Widely Spaced 3 120 200 325 400 550 900 1,550 -.- 2,750 -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- 5,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.-
1804 Crosslet 4, Stemless 1804 Crosslet 4, Stemless 84 96 144 312 375 480 760 820 960 1,260 1,440 1,500 1,560 2,590 -.- 4,160 -.- 6,060 9,690 -.-
1804 Crosslet 4, Stems 1804 Crosslet 4, Stems 105.60 144 192 330 350 510 850 930 1,260 1,410 1,590 1,350 1,780 2,060 -.- 3,310 -.- 6,090 13,310 26,560
1804 Plain 4, Stemless 1804 Plain 4, Stemless 84 120 192 330 350 420 700 870 1,000 1,230 1,440 1,250 1,590 2,220 3,000 3,500 4,000 5,470 14,440 -.-
1804 Plain 4, Stems 1804 Plain 4, Stems 87.60 186 360 600 1,000 1,810 3,900 4,470 5,160 6,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 Spiked Chin 1804 Spiked Chin 96 192 270 360 450 600 1,020 1,290 1,410 1,830 2,030 1,750 2,190 3,190 -.- 5,280 -.- 6,190 15,940 34,380
1805 Large 5, Stems 1805 Large 5, Stems 84 96 180 330 400 540 900 1,060 1,350 2,070 2,780 -.- 2,970 3,840 -.- 4,970 -.- 8,030 -.- -.-
1805 Medium 5, Stemless 1805 Medium 5, Stemless 86.40 102 240 360 400 540 750 1,140 1,470 1,830 2,090 -.- 2,310 3,280 -.- 4,280 10,000 5,280 54,380 -.-
1805 Small 5, Stems 1805 Small 5, Stems 1,050 1,980 4,020 7,710 15,000 16,500 20,310 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1806 Large 6, Stems 1806 Large 6, Stems 84 120 150 270 375 420 630 690 1,050 1,620 1,940 1,500 2,190 2,560 3,000 3,500 7,000 5,160 9,810 -.-
1806 Small 6, Stemless 1806 Small 6, Stemless 84 105.60 180 312 375 510 750 790 880 1,020 1,410 1,250 1,690 1,840 -.- 4,160 -.- 5,780 10,530 19,060
1806 Small 6, Stems 1806 Small 6, Stems 270 510 810 1,190 2,000 3,530 4,220 5,310 6,410 9,310 11,250 -.- 12,310 17,940 -.- 39,690 -.- 106,250 -.- -.-
1807 1807 98.40 120 192 300 375 540 940 1,200 1,660 1,910 2,340 3,250 2,530 3,340 -.- 8,340 -.- 15,310 -.- -.-
1808 1808 84 115.20 150 360 450 750 1,500 2,070 2,490 2,840 3,160 5,000 3,410 5,280 -.- 9,060 -.- 28,060 -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 222 420 770 1,950 2,500 5,310 10,650 12,090 18,310 31,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Classic Head Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 B MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 B MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 B MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 RB MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64
1809 1809 78 90 110.40 162 175 270 360 420 510 810 920 850 990 1,310 2,090 1,850 -.- 3,530 4,000 -.- 6,720 -.- -.- 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 9 Over Inverted 9 1809 9 Over Inverted 9 80.40 90 115.20 240 275 390 630 690 840 1,140 1,230 1,250 1,380 1,780 2,840 3,000 30,000 4,940 5,000 -.- 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 Circle in O 1809 Circle in O 81.60 144 198 450 750 750 840 1,410 2,100 3,030 4,220 -.- 5,040 -.- 12,310 -.- -.- 28,440 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 112,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 1810 80.40 100.80 210 420 450 800 1,040 1,380 1,680 1,860 2,090 2,500 2,280 3,060 4,780 3,750 -.- 8,440 8,500 -.- 12,030 -.- -.- 43,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1811 Close Date 1811 Close Date 450 780 1,530 2,010 3,500 4,380 7,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1811 Wide Date 1811 Wide Date 450 800 1,750 2,500 4,000 6,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825 1825 73.20 84 110.40 168 215 270 390 540 660 930 990 1,250 1,440 1,910 2,440 2,250 -.- 4,910 4,500 14,000 8,380 -.- -.- 12,340 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1826 1826 73.20 86.40 105.60 132 145 192 270 300 540 570 600 600 670 780 1,060 1,000 -.- 3,060 2,000 -.- 6,410 -.- 6,500 9,810 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 12 Stars 1828 12 Stars 73.20 100.80 115.20 210 200 270 420 480 630 900 1,050 1,100 1,140 1,470 2,470 2,100 -.- 3,530 4,000 -.- 10,720 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 13 Stars 1828 13 Stars 73.20 88.80 100.80 132 125 192 210 240 360 390 420 350 480 510 780 625 800 1,130 950 1,750 2,160 3,500 12,500 4,030 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 1829 73.20 87.60 92.40 138 145 180 210 264 360 420 480 450 528 600 810 750 -.- 1,230 1,000 -.- 2,840 -.- -.- 4,560 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1831 Original 1831 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.- 115,000
1831 Original 1831 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.- 115,000
1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1836 1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1836 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 -.-
1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1840 1831 Restrike, Reverse of 1840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000
1832 1832 73.20 90 96 115.20 115 144 204 228 270 348 390 325 420 570 970 650 -.- 1,660 1,350 -.- 2,690 20,000 -.- 4,090 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 1833 73.20 87.60 92.40 105.60 115 132 198 210 258 360 390 325 420 510 600 575 900 920 950 1,350 2,030 4,000 9,500 5,030 7,190 -.- -.- -.-
1834 1834 73.20 87.60 92.40 115.20 115 174 210 240 270 330 360 325 390 420 680 575 850 910 900 1,500 1,970 7,000 -.- 2,840 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 1835 73.20 87.60 92.40 105.60 115 150 192 210 270 360 390 325 420 510 660 550 900 840 1,000 1,500 1,940 6,500 17,500 3,410 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1836 Original 1836 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 12,500
 
Coronet Half Cent
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-63 B PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 B PF-64 RB PF-65 RB
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 VF-30 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-62 RB MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-63 B PF-63 RB PF-64 PF-64 B PF-64 RB PF-65 RB
1840 Original 1840 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,690 -.- 4,560 5,530 -.- 8,970 -.- 10,660 -.- 13,440 -.- 27,190 -.- 5,000 8,500 10,000 -.- -.- 11,500 20,000
1840 Restrike 1840 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- 5,560 6,410 -.- 7,810 -.- 8,590 -.- 12,060 -.- 16,560 -.- 5,000 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 17,500
1841 Original 1841 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,220 2,550 2,700 3,030 3,570 3,970 -.- 4,340 6,060 -.- 7,440 -.- 11,590 -.- 14,060 -.- 20,940 39,380 5,000 6,500 10,000 -.- 14,000 17,500 34,500
1841 Restrike 1841 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,560 -.- 11,090 -.- 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 22,500
1842 Original 1842 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,440 -.- 23,130 -.- 39,380 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- 13,000 27,500 -.-
1842 Restrike 1842 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,690 -.- 4,780 4,880 -.- 6,410 -.- 7,190 -.- 10,910 -.- 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,500 -.- 12,500
1843 Original 1843 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,940 4,310 5,000 -.- 5,280 5,560 -.- 9,030 -.- 14,380 -.- 19,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- 12,500 22,500 32,500
1843 Restrike 1843 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- 4,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,060 -.- 8,940 -.- 11,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 12,500 20,000
1844 Original 1844 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,600 -.- -.- -.- 5,000 -.- 5,310 6,190 -.- 6,910 -.- 7,970 -.- 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000
1844 Restrike 1844 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,090 4,160 4,250 -.- 4,410 4,560 -.- 6,840 -.- 8,410 -.- 12,060 -.- 16,060 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- 9,000 12,500 20,000
1845 Original 1845 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,280 10,530 -.- 16,880 -.- 24,380 -.- 33,130 -.- -.- -.- 17,500 20,000 -.- -.- 37,500 -.- 55,000
1845 Restrike 1845 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,910 4,560 -.- 6,340 -.- 7,690 -.- 11,660 -.- 16,560 21,060 -.- 6,750 -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 15,000
1846 Original 1846 Original -.- -.- 3,280 3,900 -.- 4,500 -.- -.- -.- 4,800 4,970 -.- 6,160 8,160 -.- 9,530 -.- 13,060 -.- 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 -.- -.- 15,000 -.- -.-
1846 Restrike 1846 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,100 -.- 8,590 -.- 9,940 -.- 11,780 -.- 15,630 -.- -.- 8,000 -.- -.- 10,000 -.- 20,000
1847 Original 1847 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,280 -.- 10,340 -.- 14,690 -.- -.- -.- 6,250 8,500 -.- -.- 11,500 12,500 -.-
1847 Restrike 1847 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,580 2,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,340 5,810 -.- 6,250 -.- 7,340 -.- 13,560 -.- 16,250 -.- 6,250 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 12,500 17,500
1848 Original 1848 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,060 4,940 -.- 7,340 -.- 12,030 -.- 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,500 -.- 15,000 -.- 25,000 45,000
1848 Restrike 1848 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,280 2,590 -.- -.- -.- 4,780 -.- 5,660 -.- 8,060 -.- 11,220 -.- 15,630 -.- -.- 7,000 -.- -.- 8,500 -.- 20,000
1849 Large Date 1849 Large Date 71.30 74.75 78.20 115 175 210 240 288 450 480 510 600 600 940 -.- 1,000 -.- 1,590 20,000 4,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Original 1849 Original -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 11,090 -.- 19,380 -.- 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 -.- 30,000
1849 Restrike 1849 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,310 -.- 3,590 5,750 -.- 6,410 -.- 9,280 -.- 11,160 -.- 12,090 -.- -.- 7,000 -.- -.- 10,000 12,500 17,500
1850 1850 71.30 74.75 78.20 126.50 450 210 360 420 850 930 1,020 1,500 1,190 1,310 -.- 1,840 -.- 2,470 -.- 4,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,000 8,000 -.- 10,000 11,000 78,000
1851 1851 71.30 74.75 78.20 94.30 110 126.50 192 210 228 240 270 275 300 360 600 525 800 650 2,000 1,310 30,000 3,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 -.- 75,000
1852 Restrike 1852 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,000 -.- -.- 6,500 9,000 -.-
1853 1853 71.30 74.75 78.20 88.55 115 120.75 180 192 222 270 300 275 360 420 -.- 525 -.- 660 1,250 1,060 -.- 2,160 5,610 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 1854 71.30 74.75 78.20 88.55 115 115 180 198 210 288 300 300 330 390 450 475 735 630 1,650 1,060 -.- 2,280 7,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500
1855 1855 71.30 74.75 78.20 98.90 110 126.50 174 192 222 270 300 300 330 420 550 525 650 680 1,000 1,030 4,750 2,130 -.- -.- 4,750 5,750 -.- 6,000 10,000 17,500
1856 1856 71.30 74.75 78.20 101.20 110 120 168 192 210 240 300 350 330 500 600 550 675 680 1,750 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,200 8,500 -.- 6,500 10,000 13,500
1857 1857 71.30 74.75 87.40 115 215 228 300 330 360 420 450 425 480 600 650 810 900 1,030 1,500 1,840 18,000 -.- -.- -.- 4,500 -.- -.- 5,500 7,500 15,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1793 1/2 C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1793 1/2 C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 3043 PCGS Genuine
1793 1/2 C -- Corroded -- ANACS. 1793 1/2 C -- Corroded -- ANACS. F-12 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 21009 ANACS
1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 900.00 Heritage Auctions 7012 Genuine PCGS
1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS. 1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS. G-4 198.00 Heritage Auctions 25001 ANACS
{1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5. {1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5. VF-20 881.25 Heritage Auctions 7014 PCGS
1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21003 Genuine PCGS
1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R. 1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R. VG-8 381.88 Heritage Auctions 7047 NGC Details
1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. VG-8 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5505 NGC Details
1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge. 1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge. VF-20 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7006 Details NGC
1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 576.00 Heritage Auctions 21037 Genuine PCGS
1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 89.00 Heritage Auctions 27002 ANACS
1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 79.00 Heritage Auctions 29002 Genuine PCGS
1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 21023 Genuine PCGS
1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21018 Genuine PCGS
1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS. 1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS. VG-8 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21017 ANACS
1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details. F-12 159.00 Heritage Auctions 21007 Details NGC
1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VF-20 117.50 Heritage Auctions 27002 Genuine PCGS
1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. 1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details. VF-20 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21637 Details NGC
1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VF-20 135.13 Heritage Auctions 24642 Details NGC
1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21021 Genuine PCGS
1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R. 1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R. MS-63 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 30006 PCGS
1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details. 1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details. VF-20 252.00 Heritage Auctions 27004 Details NGC
1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS. 1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS. VG-8 91.00 Heritage Auctions 21004 Genuine PCGS
1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS 1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 7047 PCGS Genuine
1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VG-8 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21025 PCGS
1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. EF-40 288.00 Heritage Auctions 46026 Details NGC
1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 21009 NGC
1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. 1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 25011 Details NGC
1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS 1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS VF-30 358.38 Heritage Auctions 7013 PCGS
1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS 1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS VF-20 123.38 Heritage Auctions 27442 Genuine PCGS
1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. 1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS. F-12 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25002 ANACS
1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 1,212.00 Heritage Auctions 7021 Details NGC
1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS 1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS AU-50 293.75 Heritage Auctions 26458 NGC Details
1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-30 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21013 ANACS
1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21022 Details NGC
1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27010 Genuine PCGS
1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 29002 Genuine PCGS
1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-60 446.50 Heritage Auctions 7043 NGC Details
1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 169.00 Heritage Auctions 23009 Genuine PCGS
1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29004 Genuine PCGS
1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS 1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS AU-50 84.00 Heritage Auctions 21004 ANACS
1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23012 Details NGC
1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 77.00 Heritage Auctions 21013 Genuine PCGS
1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 63.00 Heritage Auctions 27007 ANACS
1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21005 ANACS
1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS 1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS EF-40 66.00 Heritage Auctions 24743 ANACS
(2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS. (2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS. EF-40 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27008 PCGS
1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 21005 Genuine PCGS
1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 21003 Genuine PCGS
1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21016 Genuine PCGS
1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS 1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 26006 ANACS
1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS MS-60 246.75 Heritage Auctions 7074 PCGS Genuine
1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 23024 Genuine PCGS
1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS 1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS AU-50 49.00 Heritage Auctions 22008 NGC Details
1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 104.00 Heritage Auctions 23031 Genuine PCGS
1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS 1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS AU-58 98.70 Heritage Auctions 26007 ANACS
1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS 1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS MS-60 135.13 Heritage Auctions 26006 NGC Details
1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS 1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS AU-50 135.13 Heritage Auctions 28401 ANACS
1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 23014 Genuine PCGS
1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 29675 Genuine PCGS
1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23019 Genuine PCGS
1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 23015 Genuine PCGS
1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 147.60 Heritage Auctions 21017 Genuine PCGS
1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-50 119.00 Heritage Auctions 27547 ANACS