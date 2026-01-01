|1793 1/2 C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1793 1/2 C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3043
|PCGS Genuine
|1793 1/2 C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|1793 1/2 C -- Corroded -- ANACS.
|F-12
|3,360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21009
|ANACS
|1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1794 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|VF-20
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7012
|Genuine PCGS
|1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS.
|1794 1/2 C -- Bent, Damaged, Corroded -- ANACS.
|G-4
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25001
|ANACS
|{1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5.
|{1795-97} 1/2C -- Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off-Center -- 5.
|VF-20
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7014
|PCGS
|1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1795 1/2 C LE Punctuated Date -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21003
|Genuine PCGS
|1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R.
|1795 1/2 C No Pole Thick, C-5b, B-5b, R.
|VG-8
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7047
|NGC Details
|1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1796 1/2 C With Pole -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|11,162.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5505
|NGC Details
|1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge.
|1797 1/2 C -- Burnished -- Plain Edge.
|VF-20
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7006
|Details NGC
|1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1797 1/2 C 1 Above 1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21037
|Genuine PCGS
|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|F-12
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27002
|ANACS
|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1800 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29002
|Genuine PCGS
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21023
|Genuine PCGS
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802/0 1/2 C Reverse of 1802 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21018
|Genuine PCGS
|1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS.
|1803 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies -- VG8 ANACS.
|VG-8
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21017
|ANACS
|1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1803 1/2 C -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21007
|Details NGC
|1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1804 1/2 C Spiked Chin -- Environmental Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VF-20
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27002
|Genuine PCGS
|1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|1804 1/2 C Corselet 4, Stems -- Environmental Damage -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21637
|Details NGC
|1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1805 1/2 C -- Corrosion -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VF-20
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24642
|Details NGC
|1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 1/2 C Large 5, Stems -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21021
|Genuine PCGS
|1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R.
|1806 1/2 C Large 6 Stems, C-4, B-4, R.
|MS-63
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30006
|PCGS
|1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details.
|1806 1/2 C Large 6, Stems -- Cleaned, Rotated Die -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27004
|Details NGC
|1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS.
|1800 1/2 C -- Environmental Damage --Genuine PCGS.
|VG-8
|91.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21004
|Genuine PCGS
|1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS
|1807 1/2 C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/18). PCGS
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7047
|PCGS Genuine
|1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1805 1/2 C -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VG-8
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21025
|PCGS
|1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1808 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46026
|Details NGC
|1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1809 1/2 C -- Rotated Dies, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21009
|NGC
|1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|1809 1/2 C -- Burnished -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25011
|Details NGC
|1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS
|1810 1/2 C -- 45 Degree Clock Wise Rotated Dies -- VF30 PCGS. Cohen 1. PCGS
|VF-30
|358.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7013
|PCGS
|1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS
|1810 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. PCGS
|VF-20
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27442
|Genuine PCGS
|1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|1811 1/2 C -- Bent, Corroded -- ANACS.
|F-12
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25002
|ANACS
|1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1811 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|1,212.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7021
|Details NGC
|1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS
|1825 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/165). PCGS
|AU-50
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26458
|NGC Details
|1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1825 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-30
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21013
|ANACS
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21022
|Details NGC
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1826 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27010
|Genuine PCGS
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29002
|Genuine PCGS
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1828 1/2 C 12 Stars -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-60
|446.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7043
|NGC Details
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|169.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23009
|Genuine PCGS
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1829 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29004
|Genuine PCGS
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (12/256). PCGS
|AU-50
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21004
|ANACS
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1832 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23012
|Details NGC
|1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1833 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|77.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21013
|Genuine PCGS
|1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1833 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27007
|ANACS
|1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1834 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21005
|ANACS
|1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS
|1834 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/453). PCGS
|EF-40
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24743
|ANACS
|(2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|(2)1835 1/2 C -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27008
|PCGS
|1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1835 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21005
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21003
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21016
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (4/187). PCGS
|AU-50
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26006
|ANACS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1850 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. C-1. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|MS-60
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7074
|PCGS Genuine
|1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23024
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS
|1851 1/2 C -- Cleaned, Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU. C-1. NGC Census: (15/536). PCGS
|AU-50
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22008
|NGC Details
|1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1853 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23031
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS
|1853 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. C-1. NGC Census: (73/687). PCGS
|AU-58
|98.70
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26007
|ANACS
|1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS
|1854 1/2 C -- Altered Color -- NGC Details. UNC. C-1. NGC Census: (4/459). PCGS
|MS-60
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26006
|NGC Details
|1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS
|1854 1/2 C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/553). PCGS
|AU-50
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28401
|ANACS
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23014
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29675
|Genuine PCGS
|1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1856 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23019
|Genuine PCGS
|1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1856 1/2 C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23015
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857 1/2 C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|147.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21017
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1857 1/2 C -- Burnished -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-50
|119.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27547
|ANACS