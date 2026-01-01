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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle 400 330 348 390 640 1,170 1,660 2,090 2,190 2,340 2,560 2,970 3,660 5,810 12,310 79,380 105,630 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 1,060 1,220 1,500 2,310 2,720 3,780 4,190 5,160 12,310 20,000 54,690 -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,500 6,000 12,500 20,000
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle 500 318 330 480 750 1,050 2,160 2,560 2,690 3,160 3,410 3,840 4,280 5,440 13,440 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,410 1,530 1,840 2,090 2,530 3,220 4,030 6,660 12,060 24,060 -.- -.- -.- 2,250 3,000 3,750 5,500 11,000 20,000
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 360 660 1,230 1,840 2,060 2,340 3,250 3,810 4,280 4,590 7,690 21,560 65,630 93,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,030 1,160 1,440 1,720 2,280 2,440 3,340 3,660 6,810 11,470 24,060 41,250 74,690 -.- 2,250 3,000 3,350 5,850 10,000 22,500
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 480 750 870 1,190 1,410 1,840 2,190 2,310 3,190 4,780 5,190 8,810 68,130 98,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,190 1,250 1,410 1,810 2,190 2,690 2,940 3,970 5,780 10,160 15,630 39,380 -.- -.- 2,250 3,000 4,000 5,000 11,500 16,500
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 390 480 740 970 1,280 1,690 1,910 2,340 2,780 4,310 5,410 8,590 65,630 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,030 1,090 1,220 1,840 2,340 2,560 3,190 4,160 5,590 12,190 15,940 43,130 -.- -.- 2,250 3,000 4,000 5,750 11,000 18,500
1870-CC Motto Above Eagle1870-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,000 1,350 1,740 2,310 2,790 7,280 8,560 -.- 9,970 14,690 19,380 -.- 36,880 48,130 128,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto Above Eagle1870-S Motto Above Eagle -.- 108,000 132,000 204,000 432,000 518,750 875,000 918,750 956,250 987,500 1,031,250 1,081,250 1,125,000 1,231,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 480 570 810 1,220 1,530 1,590 1,970 2,190 2,440 3,780 4,530 6,560 59,380 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,160 1,220 1,440 1,720 2,280 2,720 2,910 4,440 5,590 11,660 19,310 44,380 -.- -.- 2,500 3,250 4,000 6,000 15,000 22,500
1871-CC Motto Above Eagle1871-CC Motto Above Eagle 3,000 2,160 4,170 6,510 9,780 15,940 25,440 -.- 28,310 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- 293,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle 325 330 360 390 480 800 1,000 1,380 1,470 1,840 2,280 2,660 3,190 4,340 6,470 41,250 80,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,160 1,530 1,660 1,840 2,280 2,780 3,340 4,340 6,380 12,190 22,810 46,560 -.- -.- 2,500 3,250 4,500 6,500 12,500 20,000
1872-CC Motto Above Eagle1872-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,750 1,890 3,300 4,230 4,910 8,220 11,810 -.- 14,060 20,310 21,880 -.- 33,440 125,000 183,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto Above Eagle1872-S Motto Above Eagle 550 450 960 1,170 1,830 2,910 4,440 -.- 7,660 9,780 14,380 -.- 22,190 30,940 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto Above Eagle1873 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 360 540 720 920 1,090 1,840 2,310 2,810 3,060 3,500 4,470 8,590 50,630 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto Above Eagle1873 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,280 1,720 2,410 2,690 3,220 4,690 6,090 11,970 20,000 -.- -.- -.- 2,500 3,250 3,500 5,750 11,000 25,000
1873-CC Motto Above Eagle1873-CC Motto Above Eagle 12,500 10,140 17,580 20,220 24,690 35,630 52,060 55,690 68,440 84,060 131,250 150,000 168,750 193,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 1840 250 318 390 480 690 1,290 1,970 2,220 2,470 3,410 4,060 5,590 9,060 15,310 59,380 91,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 1840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 27,500 40,000 100,000 -.-
1841 1841 250 318 330 360 480 750 1,470 1,720 2,220 2,840 3,310 3,560 4,590 8,310 25,440 89,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 1841 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 125,000 -.- -.-
1842 1842 250 318 342 360 600 920 1,250 1,810 1,940 2,190 2,440 2,970 3,440 4,440 10,160 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 1842 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 50,000 -.- 75,000 -.-
1843 1843 250 318 360 420 540 1,110 1,560 1,720 1,910 2,160 2,280 2,970 3,720 6,220 18,560 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 1843 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 52,500 -.- -.-
1844 1844 250 318 390 480 570 1,050 1,720 1,910 2,340 4,780 5,780 6,220 7,060 11,530 38,130 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 1844 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 50,000 55,000 90,000 -.-
1845 1845 300 330 390 450 600 1,110 1,720 2,090 2,840 4,310 5,780 9,160 11,190 28,750 46,880 99,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 1845 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 35,000 49,000 65,000 -.-
1846 1846 250 318 330 390 570 770 1,060 1,470 1,660 2,160 2,410 2,970 3,750 6,090 9,660 69,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 1846 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 25,000 32,500 125,000 -.-
1846-O 1846-O 250 330 360 510 700 1,110 1,690 2,060 2,690 4,810 6,410 6,840 9,660 25,630 45,630 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 1847 250 318 360 420 570 870 1,080 1,310 1,410 1,590 2,660 3,410 3,690 4,060 7,340 60,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 1847 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 -.- 27,500 32,500 45,000 -.-
1848 1848 400 450 528 690 900 2,100 2,780 2,940 3,440 4,660 5,160 6,410 7,970 14,810 35,810 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 1848 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,500 30,000 40,000 -.- 85,000
1849 1849 250 318 330 360 640 930 1,560 1,780 2,030 2,590 2,940 3,090 3,440 5,560 12,280 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 1849 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 50,000 67,500 200,000
1850 1850 500 420 540 750 1,500 2,550 3,560 4,160 5,060 5,470 6,060 6,560 7,720 15,940 33,130 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 1850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 22,500 25,000 35,000 90,000
1850-O 1850-O 275 390 540 700 1,000 1,590 3,410 4,280 4,780 7,220 10,940 12,190 13,750 30,630 36,880 115,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 1851 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 45,000 -.- 50,000 55,000 90,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 Restrike 1851 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 27,500 40,000 65,000 82,250
1851 Restrike 1851 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 50,000 -.- 175,000
1852 1852 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 -.- 47,500 77,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Restrike 1852 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 37,500 50,000 60,000 90,000
1852 Restrike 1852 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 75,000 100,000 -.-
1853 1853 400 390 450 528 840 1,590 2,410 2,590 2,720 2,840 3,030 3,530 4,810 7,840 12,340 78,130 106,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Restrike 1853 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.- -.- 125,000 132,500
1853 Restrike 1853 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125,000 225,000
1854 1854 1,500 1,230 1,470 2,190 3,340 6,090 6,940 7,780 11,060 11,660 13,130 14,560 16,060 19,310 28,310 82,810 111,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 1854 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16,500 20,000 35,000 55,000 60,000
1855 1855 1,500 860 1,170 2,160 4,030 5,690 9,190 9,810 10,660 13,560 15,630 17,060 19,060 35,630 118,130 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 1855 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 16,500 30,000 45,000 52,500
1856 1856 650 450 540 750 1,260 2,720 3,750 5,220 6,060 6,780 7,660 7,940 8,940 12,310 16,560 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 1856 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,000 13,500 15,500 32,500 -.-
1857 1857 700 399.60 540 720 1,170 2,660 3,410 3,910 4,780 5,310 5,590 6,810 7,440 7,560 15,560 69,810 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 1857 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 11,000 17,500 27,500 40,000
1858 Proof Only 1858 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- 6,570 7,020 7,780 8,340 8,530 8,690 10,660 11,090 11,940 14,310 16,250 20,440 43,190 59,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Proof Only 1858 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 14,000 16,000 26,000 35,000 55,000
1859 1859 400 330 420 480 680 1,140 1,720 2,090 2,190 2,410 2,810 3,690 4,530 6,310 11,160 75,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 1859 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,530 2,060 2,190 2,500 3,090 3,810 5,030 6,780 14,060 27,500 69,060 -.- -.- 2,750 3,500 4,250 7,000 13,500 27,500
1859-O 1859-O 250 300 330 450 540 750 960 -.- 1,140 1,560 2,030 -.- 3,310 3,750 7,660 38,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S 1859-S 525 540 740 950 1,620 2,940 4,530 4,840 5,910 7,160 8,220 10,060 12,810 21,690 60,940 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 1860 325 318 330 402 540 1,050 1,530 1,880 2,030 2,220 2,560 3,030 3,780 4,940 8,720 57,190 106,560 143,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 1860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,560 2,340 3,190 3,590 6,410 6,970 12,310 23,440 68,130 -.- -.- 2,750 4,500 5,000 6,250 12,500 30,000
1860-O 1860-O 250 300 330 360 540 780 1,030 -.- 1,530 1,720 1,910 -.- 3,660 4,190 5,940 30,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 1861 1,000 660 1,260 2,310 2,550 3,440 4,440 5,220 5,840 6,190 6,530 6,720 6,910 7,690 11,440 55,940 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 1861 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,280 2,440 3,440 4,310 5,590 6,690 15,440 27,410 60,630 -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 5,500 6,500 15,000 32,500
1862 1862 1,000 690 870 1,110 2,250 3,530 4,660 5,280 6,190 6,560 6,780 7,220 7,530 9,160 11,160 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 1862 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,060 1,280 1,340 1,500 2,970 3,590 4,690 5,410 6,630 12,810 26,880 51,880 -.- -.- 4,000 4,500 5,250 7,000 15,000 22,500
1863 1863 1,000 480 690 1,050 2,430 3,390 4,030 4,340 4,840 5,060 5,190 5,440 5,780 6,970 11,560 45,310 86,880 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 1863 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,280 1,380 1,440 2,220 2,810 3,030 4,720 5,410 7,310 11,940 25,940 57,810 79,930 126,500 3,250 4,750 5,500 6,750 12,500 27,500
1864 1864 600 540 720 900 1,290 2,070 2,470 3,280 4,310 4,720 5,160 5,560 7,160 8,720 15,940 61,560 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 1864 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,220 1,310 2,060 2,500 3,690 4,190 5,690 6,720 14,560 28,060 55,560 76,480 -.- 3,250 3,500 4,500 6,500 12,500 20,000
1865 1865 650 480 690 1,050 1,950 2,670 3,090 3,340 4,160 4,840 5,060 5,440 5,720 10,160 16,560 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 1865 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,590 1,780 2,530 3,340 4,220 6,060 8,220 13,560 26,560 57,810 89,130 -.- 3,250 5,000 7,000 10,000 12,500 27,500
1866 Proof Only, two known 1866 Proof Only, two known -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC. (1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC. MS-60 630.00 Heritage Auctions 7523 NGC
1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 8291 ANACS
1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS 1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS G-4 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21321 NGC Details
1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 21382 Details NGC
1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24137 Genuine PCGS
1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 25898 ANACS
1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS 1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS VF-20 293.75 Heritage Auctions 29276 Details NGC
1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS 1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7813 NGC Details
1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS 1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS AU-50 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8196 NGC Details
1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 750.00 Heritage Auctions 14039 ANACS
1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 3575 NGC
1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 25247 ANACS
1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. EF-40 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21650 Genuine PCGS
1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 23363 Genuine PCGS
1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS 1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS VF-20 211.50 Heritage Auctions 27646 Genuine PCGS
1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27685 Genuine PCGS
1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 998.75 Heritage Auctions 4467 ANACS
1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS 1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 7961 ANACS
1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 840.00 Heritage Auctions 14068 Genuine PCGS
1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 4201 Details NGC
1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 4,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7196 Genuine PCGS
1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 8305 ANACS
1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8306 ANACS
1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,092.00 Heritage Auctions 3722 Details NGC
1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 4,080.00 Heritage Auctions 7146 Genuine PCGS
1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 3728 Details NGC
1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3547 ANACS
1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,995.00 Heritage Auctions 4145 PCGS Genuine
1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS 1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8630 ANACS
1856 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 16174 ANACS
1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,520.00 Heritage Auctions 7363 Details NGC
1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 3922 Details NGC
1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4254 Genuine PCGS
1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 3952 Genuine PCGS
1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8307 ANACS
1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 600.00 Heritage Auctions 19852 ANACS
1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,212.00 Heritage Auctions 4209 Details NGC
1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 27380 ANACS
1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,200.00 Heritage Auctions 4245 Details NGC
1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,080.00 Heritage Auctions 4352 Details NGC
1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 8626 Genuine PCGS
1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 27701 Genuine PCGS
1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 21583 Details NGC
1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 3587 Genuine PCGS
1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 25457 ANACS
1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 5328 ANACS
1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4337 NGC Details
1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 4581 ANACS
1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 4075 PCGS Genuine
1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 690.00 Heritage Auctions 7710 Details NGC
1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7711 Details NGC
1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 8631 Genuine PCGS
1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 528.00 Heritage Auctions 7697 ANACS
1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS 1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS EF-40 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8662 ANACS
1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 504.00 Heritage Auctions 23444 Details NGC
1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS. 1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS. AU-55 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 44113 NGC
1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS. 1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS. MS-60 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 4568 CSN
1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 14107 Genuine PCGS
1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21299 Details NGC
1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27431 Genuine PCGS
1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS 1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS EF-40 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8670 PCGS Genuine
1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27715 ANACS
1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS 1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8001 ANACS
1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,682.40 Heritage Auctions 8643 Genuine PCGS
1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS 1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS F-12 170.38 Heritage Auctions 26299 ANACS