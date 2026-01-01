|(1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC.
|(1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC.
|MS-60
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7523
|NGC
|1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8291
|ANACS
|1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS
|1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS
|G-4
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21321
|NGC Details
|1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21382
|Details NGC
|1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24137
|Genuine PCGS
|1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25898
|ANACS
|1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS
|1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS
|VF-20
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29276
|Details NGC
|1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS
|1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS
|AU-50
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7813
|NGC Details
|1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS
|1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS
|AU-50
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8196
|NGC Details
|1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|14039
|ANACS
|1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3575
|NGC
|1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25247
|ANACS
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|EF-40
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21650
|Genuine PCGS
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23363
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS
|1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS
|VF-20
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27646
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27685
|Genuine PCGS
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4467
|ANACS
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS
|AU-50
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7961
|ANACS
|1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|14068
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4201
|Details NGC
|1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|4,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7196
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8305
|ANACS
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8306
|ANACS
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,092.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3722
|Details NGC
|1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|4,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7146
|Genuine PCGS
|1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3728
|Details NGC
|1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3547
|ANACS
|1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,995.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4145
|PCGS Genuine
|1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS
|1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8630
|ANACS
|1856 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1856 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|16174
|ANACS
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,520.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7363
|Details NGC
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3922
|Details NGC
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4254
|Genuine PCGS
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3952
|Genuine PCGS
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8307
|ANACS
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19852
|ANACS
|1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,212.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4209
|Details NGC
|1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27380
|ANACS
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|4,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4245
|Details NGC
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|4,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4352
|Details NGC
|1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8626
|Genuine PCGS
|1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27701
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21583
|Details NGC
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3587
|Genuine PCGS
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25457
|ANACS
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5328
|ANACS
|1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4337
|NGC Details
|1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4581
|ANACS
|1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4075
|PCGS Genuine
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|690.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7710
|Details NGC
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7711
|Details NGC
|1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8631
|Genuine PCGS
|1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7697
|ANACS
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS
|EF-40
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8662
|ANACS
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23444
|Details NGC
|1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS.
|1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|44113
|NGC
|1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS.
|1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS.
|MS-60
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4568
|CSN
|1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|14107
|Genuine PCGS
|1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21299
|Details NGC
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27431
|Genuine PCGS
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS
|EF-40
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8670
|PCGS Genuine
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27715
|ANACS
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS
|AU-55
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8001
|ANACS
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,682.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8643
|Genuine PCGS
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS
|F-12
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26299
|ANACS