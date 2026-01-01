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Peace Dollar

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Peace Dollar

Coin commemorates peace after World War I

COIN WORLD Staff
Commemorating the peace after World War I is the reason the Peace dollar was created, although the first coin was not struck until December 1921, three years ...READ MORE

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Peace Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1921 1921 95 138 166.75 178.25 210 258 312 324 354 390 570 600 720 1,140 1,750 3,310 8,690 92,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Matte Proof 1921 Matte Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 -.-
1921 Matte Proof 1921 Matte Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 -.-
1921 Ray Over L, VAM-3 1921 Ray Over L, VAM-3 -.- -.- -.- 170 190 250 325 -.- 360 400 600 -.- 725 950 1,700 3,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Satin Proof 1921 Satin Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000
1921 Satin Proof 1921 Satin Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000
1922 1922 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 175 512.50 7,610 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Ear Ring, VAM-2A 1922 Ear Ring, VAM-2A -.- -.- -.- 100 120 200 300 -.- 400 450 500 -.- 600 1,000 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Matte Proof, High Relief 1922 Matte Proof, High Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 225,000 275,000
1922 Matte Proof, High Relief 1922 Matte Proof, High Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 225,000 275,000
1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief 1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.-
1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief 1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.-
1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief 1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 -.- 65,000 -.-
1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief 1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 -.- 65,000 -.-
1922-D 1922-D 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 96 100.80 131.25 243.75 600 1,880 17,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922-S 1922-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 96 100.80 120 275 1,410 17,190 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 1923 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 175 525 3,710 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 Tail O, VAM-1c 1923 Tail O, VAM-1c -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 125 150 -.- 175 200 225 -.- 250 450 1,250 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-D 1923-D 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 99.60 132 268.75 437.50 1,180 3,910 105,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S 1923-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 96 100.80 111.60 325 2,840 43,440 115,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 1924 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 187.50 550 6,860 54,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 Broken Wing, VAM-5A 1924 Broken Wing, VAM-5A -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65 75 -.- 90 100 125 -.- 200 250 400 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S 1924-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 78.20 82.80 92 105.80 174 270 300 420 690 1,340 6,840 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 1925 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 175 525 3,350 50,120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S 1925-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 72.45 74.17 78.20 120 138 150 204 437.50 900 19,190 80,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 1926 30 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 88.80 94.80 99.60 103.20 150 350 550 2,030 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D 1926-D 30 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 102 174 216 262.50 450 575 1,170 2,840 32,960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S 1926-S 30 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 94.80 103.20 110.40 138 212.50 375 890 3,410 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 1927 31 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 106.80 132 150 192 331.25 550 1,910 22,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D 1927-D 31 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 110.40 120.75 178.25 252 336 402 456 860 1,470 3,940 30,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S 1927-S 31 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 98.90 103.50 132.25 222 300 408 480 840 1,560 5,720 50,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 1928 200 195.50 218.50 224.25 230 241.50 318 342 360 402 510 582 650 990 1,290 4,340 27,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S 1928-S 32 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 92 98.90 110.40 150 240 282 348 640 1,660 16,250 53,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 1934 32 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 78.20 81.65 90.85 120 144 162 210 287.50 425 1,000 3,470 36,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D 1934-D 32 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 78.20 82.80 100.05 138 192 216 252 400 690 1,910 5,440 73,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Doubled Die Obverse, Micro D, VAM-4 1934-D Doubled Die Obverse, Micro D, VAM-4 -.- -.- -.- 140 200 275 375 -.- 425 525 625 -.- 850 1,250 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-S 1934-S 35 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 168 408 540 780 1,860 3,330 4,380 4,890 6,910 9,160 11,880 35,560 117,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 1935 31 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 78.20 81.65 82.80 99.60 115.20 138 150 225 375 790 2,780 19,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S 1935-S 31 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 120.75 132.25 150 210 288 330 450 660 950 1,880 4,190 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 2021 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 225 250 275 300 400 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023 (P) 2023 (P) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 110 125 150 225 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(3)1921 $1 High Relief -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. (3)1921 $1 High Relief -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 26126 Details NGC
1896-O $1 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1896-O $1 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 240.00 Heritage Auctions 22015 Details NGC
(10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22270 PCGS
(10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC. (10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC. MS-65 1,028.13 Heritage Auctions 9397 NGC
(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21207 PCGS
(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 408.00 Heritage Auctions 26135 PCGS
(1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC. (1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC. MS-60 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 5118 NGC
(2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS (2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS MS-60 63.00 Heritage Auctions 25113 NGC
(10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22285 PCGS
(2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC. (2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC. MS-63 89.00 Heritage Auctions 26804 NGC
(2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS. (2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 104.00 Heritage Auctions 23592 PCGS
(2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS (2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS MS-62 105.75 Heritage Auctions 27287 PCGS
1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS 1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS MS-60 72.00 Heritage Auctions 23206 NGC Details
1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 23709 Genuine PCGS
1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS 1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS EF-40 188.00 Heritage Auctions 25121 Details NGC
1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS 1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 20377 Genuine PCGS
(2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS. (2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 126.00 Heritage Auctions 26476 ANACS
1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-58 86.00 Heritage Auctions 27394 PCGS
(2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC. (2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC. MS-62 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27769 NGC
1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 110.00 Heritage Auctions 23591 Genuine PCGS