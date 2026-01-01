|(3)1921 $1 High Relief -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|(3)1921 $1 High Relief -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26126
|Details NGC
|1896-O $1 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1896-O $1 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22015
|Details NGC
|(10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22270
|PCGS
|(10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC.
|(10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|1,028.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9397
|NGC
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21207
|PCGS
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26135
|PCGS
|(1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC.
|(1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC.
|MS-60
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5118
|NGC
|(2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS
|(2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS
|MS-60
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25113
|NGC
|(10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22285
|PCGS
|(2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26804
|NGC
|(2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS.
|(2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23592
|PCGS
|(2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27287
|PCGS
|1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS
|1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS
|MS-60
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23206
|NGC Details
|1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23709
|Genuine PCGS
|1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS
|1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS
|EF-40
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25121
|Details NGC
|1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS
|1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS
|AU-50
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20377
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS.
|(2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26476
|ANACS
|1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-58
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27394
|PCGS
|(2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27769
|NGC
|1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|110.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23591
|Genuine PCGS