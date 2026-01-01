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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 69 74.75 79.35 80.50 81.65 82.80 83.95 92 103.50 120 138 150 237.50 825 350 1,800 780 7,250 3,410 25,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,490 3,900 4,410 5,720 -.- 10,560 -.- 19,810 -.- 25,310 62,500 -.- -.- -.- 3,650 4,950 6,925 13,250 21,000 32,500 80,000 -.- -.- -.-
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 72.45 77.05 79.35 80.50 81.65 105.80 115 156 210 240 270 342 500 1,750 880 3,750 2,190 14,000 6,660 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,750 19,380 26,880 60,630 -.- 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 24,250 35,000 62,000 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 7/8TF Tripled Blossoms, VAM-44 1878 7/8TF Tripled Blossoms, VAM-44 -.- -.- 500 1,000 3,000 3,750 -.- -.- 5,250 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 8 Tail Feathers 1878 8 Tail Feathers 70 75.90 82.80 88.55 93.15 115 132 162 222 330 348 390 550 1,900 770 4,100 2,250 19,250 6,240 66,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 8 Tail Feathers 1878 8 Tail Feathers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,490 3,870 4,620 5,410 -.- 7,720 -.- 13,060 -.- 18,310 38,130 -.- -.- -.- 2,700 4,600 5,850 8,250 14,500 20,500 46,000 -.- -.- -.-
1878 Strongly Doubled Tail Feathers 1878 Strongly Doubled Tail Feathers 72.45 75.90 79.35 80.50 81.65 110.40 126 138 192 264 282 330 575 1,400 730 5,000 2,590 15,000 10,410 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-CC 1878-CC 126.50 161 172.50 204 228 294 300 360 408 468 498 510 710 2,500 910 4,500 2,340 9,200 5,690 43,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-CC GSA 1878-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 925 -.- 950 1,000 -.- 1,150 -.- 5,750 -.- 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S 1878-S 66.70 71.30 78.20 80.50 81.65 82.80 83.95 85.10 87.40 94.80 98.40 102 162 1,950 225 3,550 418.75 25,000 910 9,410 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Long Nock varieties 1878-S Long Nock varieties 100 125 160 300 700 1,250 -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 1879 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 75.90 80.50 83.95 94.80 98.40 102 144 600 200 1,850 600 12,500 1,880 31,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 1879 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,920 2,490 2,940 3,390 4,340 -.- 4,910 -.- 7,060 -.- 8,910 13,440 29,380 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,200 3,500 5,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 GSA 1879 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC 1879-CC 155.25 264.50 420 810 2,220 3,510 3,780 4,230 4,980 6,000 6,510 8,340 9,500 13,500 14,560 27,000 28,060 87,000 137,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC GSA 1879-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 -.- 9,500 11,000 -.- 14,500 -.- 31,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC Large CC/Small CC, VAM-3 1879-CC Large CC/Small CC, VAM-3 155.25 235.75 390 800 1,860 3,150 3,930 4,170 4,830 5,820 6,330 7,020 9,410 11,000 14,190 50,000 46,250 -.- 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-O 1879-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 71.30 78.20 80.50 83.95 85.10 92 150 174 210 480 2,000 840 5,000 3,030 20,000 12,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S 1879-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 450 129.60 725 225 1,500 387.50 1,110 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S GSA 1879-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 285 -.- 350 390 -.- 525 -.- 650 -.- 1,400 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Reverse of 1878 GSA 1879-S Reverse of 1878 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Reverse of 1878 varieties 1879-S Reverse of 1878 varieties 54.05 54.62 81.65 109.25 166.75 240 270 300 420 840 980 1,030 1,320 2,000 3,560 3,400 8,440 20,000 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 1880 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 98.40 102 115.20 500 144 1,400 500 4,000 1,840 16,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 1880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,540 4,280 -.- 5,000 -.- 6,940 -.- 8,780 13,590 30,630 78,130 -.- 1,500 2,200 3,500 4,250 7,250 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Knobbed 8, VAM-1A 1880 Knobbed 8, VAM-1A 50 60 75 100 150 200 -.- -.- 800 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878 GSA 1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 -.- -.- 800 -.- 1,500 -.- 3,000 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878, VAM-4 1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878, VAM-4 155.25 212.75 276 300 360 660 880 900 910 1,020 1,040 1,090 1,410 2,000 2,030 5,500 2,970 11,000 5,720 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-CC 1880-CC 132.25 172.50 228 264 288 360 390 420 510 760 780 790 920 1,150 1,030 2,250 1,440 7,000 2,750 17,940 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-CC GSA 1880-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- 675 700 -.- 850 -.- 1,500 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-O 1880-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 71.30 74.75 79.35 81.65 83.95 90 156 180 216 720 3,250 2,060 7,000 16,060 -.- 73,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S 1880-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 250 129.60 375 225 750 387.50 1,030 4,310 82,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S GSA 1880-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 300 400 -.- 500 -.- 750 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 1881 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 115.20 600 144 1,500 500 12,500 1,840 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 1881 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,270 4,560 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,970 -.- 8,060 14,060 31,690 80,630 -.- 2,000 2,500 3,000 5,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 GSA 1881 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- -.- 250 -.- 300 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-CC 1881-CC 264.50 339.25 384 414 426 444 450 480 510 760 780 790 820 1,250 970 2,000 1,200 3,000 1,720 6,130 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-CC GSA 1881-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- 700 750 -.- 800 -.- 1,200 5,000 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-O 1881-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 96 102 115.20 500 204 1,000 1,210 8,500 8,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-O GSA 1881-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 225 -.- 300 350 -.- 400 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S 1881-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 250 129.60 400 225 1,050 387.50 1,030 4,690 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S GSA 1881-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 -.- 285 300 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 1882 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 115.20 400 129.60 1,150 400 4,250 1,380 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 1882 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,270 4,280 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,780 -.- 8,220 12,160 28,130 -.- -.- 1,600 2,500 3,000 4,500 6,500 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 GSA 1882 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 -.- 2,200 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-CC 1882-CC 105.80 143.75 161 180 192 210 240 270 300 372 384 390 420 550 450 800 660 2,250 1,290 7,440 49,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-CC GSA 1882-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 325 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 -.- 550 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O 1882-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 120 600 135 1,000 640 4,500 4,000 27,190 68,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O GSA 1882-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- 175 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 350 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O/S varieties 1882-O/S varieties 54.05 54.62 63.25 78.20 81.65 82.80 83.95 103.20 201.25 264 318 348 720 -.- 1,720 -.- 52,190 -.- 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S 1882-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 800 225 3,000 387.50 1,030 5,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S GSA 1882-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 350 375 -.- 500 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 91.20 102 115.20 350 129.60 550 256.25 1,500 550 2,780 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,260 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,270 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 7,970 13,440 31,250 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,000 4,000 5,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 GSA 1883 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 260 -.- 285 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Sextupled Stars, VAM-10 1883 Sextupled Stars, VAM-10 -.- -.- 50 75 150 200 -.- -.- 400 550 -.- 750 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-CC 1883-CC 101.20 143.75 168 180 192 222 234 264 288 372 384 390 420 500 450 700 630 1,500 1,210 5,220 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-CC GSA 1883-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 325 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 -.- 550 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O 1883-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 275 129.60 475 225 1,200 387.50 3,220 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O 1883-O -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O GSA 1883-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- 65 80 -.- -.- -.- 175 -.- 200 225 -.- 450 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S 1883-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 78.20 92 222 228 390 900 1,380 1,590 2,310 3,440 -.- 6,780 90,000 32,500 -.- 70,940 212,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 1884 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 117.60 400 134.40 1,050 262.50 3,000 830 3,590 43,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 1884 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 3,060 3,300 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 8,590 11,910 30,940 -.- -.- 1,300 2,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 GSA 1884 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-CC 1884-CC 101.20 155.25 174 186 192 222 234 264 288 372 384 390 420 725 450 850 630 1,500 1,230 4,970 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-CC GSA 1884-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 550 500 2,250 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-O 1884-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 225 129.60 400 225 800 400 2,050 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-O GSA 1884-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- 225 250 -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S 1884-S 65.55 70.15 80.50 86.25 138 384 450 990 2,490 9,910 12,500 23,690 42,190 -.- 160,940 -.- 237,500 -.- 406,250 702,000 981,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 115.20 325 129.60 500 243.75 1,050 387.50 2,030 21,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,740 2,430 3,180 3,360 4,280 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,060 14,060 31,880 87,500 -.- 1,500 2,200 3,100 3,550 6,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 GSA 1885 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 300 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-CC 1885-CC 420 561.60 630 660 750 760 810 830 840 860 870 880 950 1,150 1,000 2,250 1,530 3,000 2,590 9,530 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-CC GSA 1885-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 -.- 750 800 -.- 850 -.- 1,250 -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-O 1885-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 500 225 1,050 387.50 1,500 19,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-O GSA 1885-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 -.- 200 225 -.- 450 -.- 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-S 1885-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 75.90 87.40 126.50 155.25 210 300 378 390 432 620 2,000 960 5,000 2,060 35,000 6,840 51,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 1886 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 500 225 800 387.50 1,250 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 1886 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,420 4,340 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,910 -.- 8,160 12,410 -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 3,000 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 GSA 1886 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- 300 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886-O 1886-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 71.30 92 162 198 288 480 1,380 1,710 1,950 3,880 17,500 11,250 60,000 223,190 -.- 562,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886-S 1886-S 54.05 54.62 65.55 78.20 126.50 210 230 288 360 480 540 640 910 3,000 1,360 7,500 2,340 30,000 6,910 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 1887 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 275 129.60 450 225 900 387.50 1,590 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 1887 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,800 2,430 2,940 3,330 4,410 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,780 -.- 7,970 12,810 30,630 -.- -.- 1,500 2,500 3,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Donkey Tail, VAM-1A 1887 Donkey Tail, VAM-1A -.- -.- 100 200 275 375 -.- -.- 900 1,800 -.- -.- 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 GSA 1887 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- 225 250 -.- 275 -.- 400 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887/6 VAM-2 1887/6 VAM-2 66.70 70.15 72.45 80.50 149.50 216 264 318 342 650 720 820 920 2,500 1,280 3,600 2,560 17,500 8,280 21,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887/6-O VAM-3 1887/6-O VAM-3 69 72.45 78.20 95.45 228 288 336 450 630 750 1,080 1,320 2,310 12,000 4,880 -.- 40,630 -.- 65,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887-O 1887-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 71.30 74.75 77.05 80.50 97.75 144 150 180 300 900 575 3,000 2,530 15,000 34,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887-S 1887-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 74.75 77.05 79.35 83.95 97.75 132 174 186 222 525 3,250 810 7,500 1,840 27,500 8,690 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 1888 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 96 115.20 275 129.60 500 237.50 2,250 575 5,160 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 1888 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 1,290 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,360 4,470 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,690 15,440 -.- -.- -.- 1,400 2,400 3,000 4,000 6,500 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O 1888-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 96 115.20 400 129.60 800 350 3,250 1,720 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O Hot Lips, VAM-4 1888-O Hot Lips, VAM-4 60 80 120 160 250 700 -.- -.- 3,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O Scarface, VAM-1B 1888-O Scarface, VAM-1B -.- -.- 100 150 600 900 -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 -.- 6,000 7,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-S 1888-S 65.55 92 115 132.25 150 210 240 288 360 456 480 600 1,130 1,250 1,340 4,000 2,690 17,500 6,660 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 1889 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 93.60 115.20 400 129.60 1,350 275 2,750 920 12,500 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 1889 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,470 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,300 4,470 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,750 -.- 8,220 11,660 38,130 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,100 4,000 6,500 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 IN on Obverse, VAM-23A 1889 IN on Obverse, VAM-23A -.- -.- -.- 7,000 12,000 18,000 -.- -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-CC 1889-CC 730 1,080 1,410 2,340 4,970 9,780 10,220 14,560 21,560 26,940 31,560 37,500 46,560 70,000 93,440 200,000 375,000 -.- 562,500 625,000 968,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-O 1889-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 86.25 132.25 143.75 198 288 420 462 474 640 3,000 940 6,000 3,310 60,000 18,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A 1889-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A -.- 100 150 200 300 400 -.- -.- 700 800 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-S 1889-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 82.80 89.70 132.25 143.75 192 276 360 390 420 630 2,250 900 5,500 2,060 30,000 4,410 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 1890 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 98.40 102 150 500 193.75 1,750 890 14,000 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 1890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 860 -.- -.- 2,430 2,940 3,300 4,500 -.- 5,000 -.- 6,970 -.- 9,060 12,500 29,380 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,200 5,000 6,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-CC 1890-CC 126.50 161 172.50 210 270 390 480 600 640 840 860 970 1,590 2,500 2,690 4,000 6,280 15,000 32,810 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-CC GSA 1890-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 -.- 3,500 4,000 -.- 8,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-CC Tailbar, VAM-4 1890-CC Tailbar, VAM-4 120 200 225 250 400 800 -.- -.- 1,000 1,500 -.- 2,000 3,000 5,000 5,500 12,500 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-O 1890-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 69 72.45 75.90 79.35 82.80 115.20 120 144 250 500 375 1,300 1,240 7,000 9,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-S 1890-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 98.40 105.60 120 218.75 800 356.25 3,000 910 10,000 2,590 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 1891 65.55 70.15 72.45 77.05 79.35 81.65 83.95 86.25 88.55 94.80 98.40 131.25 250 2,000 690 5,000 2,690 24,000 15,310 56,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 1891 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 840 -.- -.- 2,430 2,970 3,330 4,280 -.- 5,030 -.- 7,060 -.- 8,190 15,810 30,630 -.- -.- 1,600 2,500 3,200 4,250 6,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-CC 1891-CC 115 161 174 186 288 420 462 510 640 810 820 870 1,190 2,250 1,780 4,500 4,690 55,000 20,000 53,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-CC GSA 1891-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- 2,500 3,500 -.- 10,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-O 1891-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 63.25 92 132 150 168 210 252 282 348 570 3,500 1,030 6,500 5,190 50,000 87,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A 1891-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A 35 40 50 75 100 200 -.- -.- 500 550 -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-S 1891-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 69 72.45 74.75 96.60 120.75 168 180 198 384 1,100 730 4,000 1,810 17,000 5,160 16,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 92 156 168 204 330 498 540 630 980 1,750 1,440 5,000 3,280 17,500 44,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 1,140 1,890 2,730 3,030 3,660 4,560 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,690 -.- 7,970 12,030 31,560 -.- -.- 1,300 2,200 3,000 3,500 5,000 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-CC 1892-CC 168 210 270 420 860 1,000 1,050 1,350 1,620 1,800 2,180 2,460 3,060 5,000 4,780 9,000 8,970 40,000 25,690 104,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O 1892-O 65.55 70.15 73.60 80.50 82.80 144 168 228 330 454.80 468 550 920 15,000 1,170 20,000 3,560 45,000 25,810 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S 1892-S 65.55 83.95 97.75 180 610 2,310 3,060 7,140 17,190 53,130 67,260 89,310 111,560 -.- 191,880 -.- 275,000 -.- 312,500 543,750 725,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 184 264 330 360 680 870 1,010 1,110 1,350 1,780 1,980 2,380 3,190 -.- 4,220 -.- 7,060 -.- 67,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 860 1,140 1,800 2,430 2,820 3,390 4,630 -.- 5,190 -.- 7,690 -.- 9,910 14,060 32,810 -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 3,000 3,750 8,000 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-CC 1893-CC 368 420 670 1,140 2,880 3,630 3,870 4,140 5,280 6,190 6,940 8,030 10,970 -.- 22,060 -.- 111,940 -.- 150,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O 1893-O 172.50 228 270 480 860 1,380 1,650 2,100 3,750 4,230 5,780 7,660 12,440 32,500 20,000 -.- 231,250 325,000 268,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S 1893-S 3,330 4,230 6,030 8,030 17,190 33,560 38,440 56,190 83,440 148,130 206,250 237,500 400,000 -.- 475,000 -.- 625,000 -.- 750,000 1,168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 650 790 960 1,080 1,500 1,940 2,160 2,500 3,450 3,910 4,380 4,910 7,190 20,000 12,810 -.- 39,380 -.- 90,160 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,590 1,700 1,950 2,340 2,460 2,940 3,690 4,780 -.- 5,660 -.- 6,970 -.- 8,160 14,060 28,130 -.- -.- 2,500 3,000 4,000 5,000 8,000 9,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-O 1894-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 80.50 150 288 330 450 940 2,160 2,790 3,540 5,530 -.- 10,590 -.- 52,310 -.- 168,750 225,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S 1894-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 115 240 570 680 870 950 1,130 1,620 1,780 2,780 10,000 4,310 17,500 6,720 -.- 19,690 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Proof only 1895 Proof only 27,000 34,200 41,100 46,200 48,300 53,700 55,740 59,220 60,600 62,100 63,420 68,440 73,190 -.- 84,380 -.- 92,810 -.- 109,440 123,130 150,000 562,500 -.- 45,000 50,000 60,000 65,000 90,000 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-O 1895-O 230 300 408 550 930 1,840 2,160 3,160 5,780 16,060 18,690 30,310 56,250 -.- 98,440 -.- 240,630 -.- 419,440 643,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S 1895-S 241.50 373.75 570 960 1,740 2,630 3,030 3,590 4,440 6,030 6,310 7,060 8,940 10,000 14,060 19,000 21,940 -.- 92,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 450 225 1,250 400 1,880 9,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,380 1,470 1,620 1,740 2,430 2,820 3,270 4,280 -.- 4,690 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,530 13,750 22,500 100,000 -.- 1,500 2,100 3,000 4,000 6,000 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 GSA 1896 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-O 1896-O 54.05 54.62 65.55 80.50 81.65 168 210 300 630 1,900 2,280 3,310 6,970 -.- 35,940 -.- 181,250 -.- 531,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 65.55 70.15 80.50 150 480 1,170 1,410 1,860 2,310 3,030 3,630 4,060 4,940 -.- 6,250 -.- 13,560 -.- 69,810 162,500 -.- 656,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 162 250 180 500 281.25 2,000 980 5,310 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 1,140 1,740 2,610 3,000 3,330 4,280 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,030 11,780 25,310 -.- -.- 1,600 2,200 3,200 4,500 7,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 GSA 1897 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-O 1897-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 63.25 72.45 132 156 270 504 1,380 1,500 2,590 5,410 -.- 15,440 -.- 66,560 -.- 196,940 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S 1897-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 63.25 66.70 69 72.45 77.05 96 126 138 256.25 500 412.50 1,500 680 2,500 1,840 8,690 37,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 450 237.50 1,350 600 3,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,820 3,390 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,810 -.- 9,310 12,310 24,690 85,630 -.- 1,900 2,200 3,000 3,750 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-O 1898-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 550 225 1,250 387.50 1,720 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-S 1898-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 83.95 156 168 222 390 540 620 640 1,140 1,250 1,440 3,500 2,630 14,000 5,590 35,940 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 101.20 123.05 132.25 150 162 180 210 222 246 300 342 348 450 650 492 1,250 990 2,250 2,780 10,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- 690 900 970 1,140 1,860 2,430 2,940 3,540 4,280 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,780 12,940 29,190 125,000 -.- 1,600 2,200 3,000 3,750 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-O 1899-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 400 129.60 600 225 2,000 475 2,590 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S 1899-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 110.40 316.25 360 408 540 670 700 840 1,230 2,250 1,530 4,250 2,340 20,000 5,470 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 4,000 129.60 12,000 250 50,000 600 4,000 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,170 1,230 1,290 1,800 2,430 2,940 3,450 4,340 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,750 11,780 24,060 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,200 3,500 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O 1900-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 900 129.60 1,450 231.25 7,000 387.50 2,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O Die break through date, VAM-29A 1900-O Die break through date, VAM-29A -.- -.- 50 75 150 250 -.- -.- 350 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O GSA 1900-O GSA -.- -.- 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O/CC varieties 1900-O/CC varieties 71.30 108.10 132 174 252 330 360 408 456 700 740 1,000 1,470 5,000 1,810 -.- 2,750 -.- 6,560 38,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-S 1900-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 82.80 162 180 258 360 510 540 620 970 7,000 1,310 13,500 1,720 -.- 2,940 26,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 54.05 54.62 54.91 80.50 180 450 528 640 1,530 4,880 5,720 7,530 13,190 -.- 49,380 -.- 350,000 -.- 740,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,020 1,050 1,710 2,100 2,670 3,030 3,330 4,660 -.- 5,410 -.- 7,090 -.- 8,750 16,810 35,940 -.- -.- 2,000 2,500 3,200 3,750 7,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Shifted Eagle, VAM-3 1901 Shifted Eagle, VAM-3 100 150 250 450 1,050 1,250 -.- -.- 7,500 17,500 -.- 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-O 1901-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 98.40 115.20 600 134.40 1,500 225 12,000 690 10,160 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S 1901-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 132.25 270 330 468 630 720 860 1,000 1,590 10,000 2,470 -.- 3,250 -.- 10,410 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 54.05 54.62 69 75.90 78.20 80.50 83.95 89.70 101.20 156 180 222 306 -.- 375 -.- 450 -.- 1,000 5,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,880 3,270 4,530 -.- 5,160 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,030 13,190 25,000 -.- -.- 1,500 2,100 3,200 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Doubled Ear, VAM-4 1902 Doubled Ear, VAM-4 -.- -.- 50 75 100 300 -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-O 1902-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 700 134.40 2,500 225 15,000 450 6,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-O GSA 1902-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 -.- -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-S 1902-S 65.55 86.25 115 150 240 330 360 402 468 600 700 790 1,180 -.- 1,660 -.- 3,160 -.- 7,970 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 54.05 54.62 69 74.75 78.20 80.50 83.95 86.25 89.70 105.60 112.80 129.60 150 -.- 187.50 -.- 312.50 -.- 650 3,530 24,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 2,340 2,580 2,940 3,300 4,280 -.- 5,000 -.- 6,910 -.- 8,280 13,750 22,310 -.- -.- 1,500 2,100 3,200 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-O 1903-O 356.50 431.25 448.50 480 486 492 498 504 528 760 780 800 890 1,500 940 1,750 1,140 5,750 1,500 5,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-O GSA 1903-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 -.- 1,100 1,200 -.- 1,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S 1903-S 65.55 101.20 132.25 270 880 2,430 3,090 3,600 5,010 6,540 7,470 9,750 11,780 -.- 14,060 -.- 17,810 -.- 24,940 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 54.05 54.62 69 74.75 78.20 80.50 83.95 88.55 105.80 180 192 222 550 -.- 730 -.- 2,090 -.- 5,780 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 1,140 1,770 2,610 3,000 3,450 4,410 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,720 -.- 7,810 15,440 28,130 -.- -.- 1,700 2,100 2,750 3,500 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-O 1904-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 500 225 1,150 387.50 3,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-O GSA 1904-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 -.- 2,000 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-S 1904-S 65.55 82.80 86.25 150 480 1,560 1,650 2,100 2,910 3,450 4,110 4,560 6,060 -.- 7,410 -.- 9,810 -.- 27,810 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 52.90 53.47 54.05 54.62 55.20 55.77 56.06 56.35 58.65 64.80 67.20 90 97.20 3,000 105.60 9,000 200 15,000 730 9,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 4,000 5,000 8,000 20,000 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Chapman, Proof Only 1921 Chapman, Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Pitted Reverse, VAM-41 1921 Pitted Reverse, VAM-41 -.- -.- 30 35 40 45 -.- -.- 50 55 -.- 65 110 -.- 175 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Zerbe, Special Striking Only 1921 Zerbe, Special Striking Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 5,000 12,000 13,500 15,000 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D 1921-D 52.90 53.47 54.05 54.62 55.20 55.77 56.35 56.92 60.95 67.20 72 81.60 200 -.- 500 -.- 600 -.- 1,160 15,000 56,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D TRU-T, VAM-1A 1921-D TRU-T, VAM-1A -.- -.- 50 75 125 200 -.- -.- 250 300 -.- 400 500 -.- 750 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S 1921-S 52.90 53.47 54.05 54.62 55.20 55.77 56.35 56.92 60.95 67.20 72 84 175 -.- 325 -.- 860 -.- 3,660 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (P) 2021 (P) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 175 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (P) CC privy mark 2021 (P) CC privy mark -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 175 200 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (P) O privy mark 2021 (P) O privy mark -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 150 175 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-D 2021-D -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 175 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S 2021-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 175 200 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023 (P) 2023 (P) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 150 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-D 2023-D -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 150 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Proof 2023-S Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 150 175
2024-S Reverse Proof 2024-S Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85 90 110 150
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS. (1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7720 PCGS
(1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS. (1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS. MS-62 930.00 Heritage Auctions 7719 PCGS
(10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 576.00 Heritage Auctions 29479 PCGS
(10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS (10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS MS-65 1,061.03 Heritage Auctions 8135 NGC
(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS (10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS MS-65 1,469.93 Heritage Auctions 8319 NGC
(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS (10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS MS-65 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8176 NGC
(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS (10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS MS-65 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8348 NGC
(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS (10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS MS-65 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8001 NGC
(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS (10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS MS-65 1,418.23 Heritage Auctions 8366 NGC
(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS (10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS MS-65 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8024 NGC
(10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS (10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8388 NGC
(2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC. (2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC. MS-63 235.00 Heritage Auctions 23260 NGC
(10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS. (10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 516.00 Heritage Auctions 25448 PCGS
(10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS (10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8413 NGC
(10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 552.00 Heritage Auctions 29560 PCGS
(10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS (10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8455 NGC
(10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS (10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS MS-65 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8467 NGC
(2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC. (2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC. MS-63 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21367 NGC
(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS (10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS MS-65 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8485 NGC
(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS (10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS MS-65 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8484 NGC
(13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS (13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS MS-63 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7843 NGC
(2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS. (2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21159 ANACS
(2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 117.50 Heritage Auctions 20271 PCGS
(2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS. (2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS. MS-63 114.00 Heritage Auctions 22066 PCGS
(2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-62 822.50 Heritage Auctions 30580 NGC
(2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC. (2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC. MS-63 150.00 Heritage Auctions 25373 NGC
(2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC. (2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC. MS-62 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27615 NGC
(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 30583 NGC
(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 30584 NGC
1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS 1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS AU-50 50.00 Heritage Auctions 21287 ANACS
1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS 1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS MS-60 229.13 Heritage Auctions 29136 ANACS
1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details. 1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details. VF-20 155.10 Heritage Auctions 26737 NGC Details
1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 23967 Genuine PCGS
1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. EF-40 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8239 Genuine PCGS
1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 7388 Genuine PCGS
1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 3461 PCGS Genuine
1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 31,200.00 Heritage Auctions 5079 ANACS
(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. (2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. MS-66 763.75 Heritage Auctions 25152 PCGS
(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. (2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. MS-66 705.00 Heritage Auctions 23750 PCGS
(2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-63 887.13 Heritage Auctions 30587 NGC
(2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-64 887.13 Heritage Auctions 30588 NGC
(10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS (10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS MS-65 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 8534 NGC
(2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS. (2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS. MS-64 176.25 Heritage Auctions 20275 ANACS
(19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC. (19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC. MS-64 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 8661 NGC
(2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. (2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 359.55 Heritage Auctions 8970 ANACS
(2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 105.75 Heritage Auctions 25410 PCGS
(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS (2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 170.38 Heritage Auctions 22331 PCGS
(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS (2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 146.88 Heritage Auctions 22992 PCGS
(10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS (10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS MS-65 1,086.88 Heritage Auctions 8586 NGC
(20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS (20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS MS-64 998.75 Heritage Auctions 8585 NGC
(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. (2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 138.00 Heritage Auctions 27477 PCGS
(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 115.15 Heritage Auctions 25353 PCGS
(2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. (2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. F-12 61.00 Heritage Auctions 24081 Details NGC
(2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC. (2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC. G-4 89.00 Heritage Auctions 22016 NGC
(10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS (10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS MS-65 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8733 NGC
(2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS (2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS MS-63 79.00 Heritage Auctions 26288 NGC
(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS (10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS MS-65 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8740 NGC
(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS (10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS MS-65 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8409 NGC