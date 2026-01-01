|(1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS.
|(1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7720
|PCGS
|(1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS.
|(1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|930.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7719
|PCGS
|(10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29479
|PCGS
|(10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS
|(10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,061.03
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8135
|NGC
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,469.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8319
|NGC
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8176
|NGC
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8348
|NGC
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8001
|NGC
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,418.23
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8366
|NGC
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8024
|NGC
|(10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS
|(10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,422.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8388
|NGC
|(2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC.
|(2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC.
|MS-63
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23260
|NGC
|(10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|(10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|516.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25448
|PCGS
|(10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS
|(10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,422.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8413
|NGC
|(10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29560
|PCGS
|(10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS
|(10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,422.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8455
|NGC
|(10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS
|(10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8467
|NGC
|(2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC.
|(2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21367
|NGC
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8485
|NGC
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8484
|NGC
|(13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS
|(13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS
|MS-63
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7843
|NGC
|(2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS.
|(2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21159
|ANACS
|(2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20271
|PCGS
|(2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS.
|(2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22066
|PCGS
|(2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-62
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30580
|NGC
|(2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25373
|NGC
|(2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27615
|NGC
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30583
|NGC
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30584
|NGC
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS
|AU-50
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21287
|ANACS
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS
|MS-60
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29136
|ANACS
|1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|155.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26737
|NGC Details
|1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23967
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|EF-40
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8239
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7388
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3461
|PCGS Genuine
|1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|31,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5079
|ANACS
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25152
|PCGS
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23750
|PCGS
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-63
|887.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30587
|NGC
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-64
|887.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30588
|NGC
|(10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS
|(10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8534
|NGC
|(2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS.
|(2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20275
|ANACS
|(19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC.
|(19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8661
|NGC
|(2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|(2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|359.55
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8970
|ANACS
|(2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25410
|PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22331
|PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|146.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22992
|PCGS
|(10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS
|(10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,086.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8586
|NGC
|(20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS
|(20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS
|MS-64
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8585
|NGC
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27477
|PCGS
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|115.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25353
|PCGS
|(2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|(2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24081
|Details NGC
|(2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC.
|(2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC.
|G-4
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22016
|NGC
|(10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS
|(10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8733
|NGC
|(2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS
|(2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS
|MS-63
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26288
|NGC
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8740
|NGC
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS
|MS-65
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8409
|NGC