|1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23903
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/389). PCGS
|1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/389). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25519
|NGC Details
|1850 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|174.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21967
|Details NGC
|1850 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29654
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25986
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25521
|Details NGC
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25522
|Details NGC
|1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS
|1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS
|AU-50
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26419
|NGC Details
|1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS
|1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS
|MS-60
|182.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27491
|Details NGC
|1853 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (240/7906). PCGS
|1853 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (240/7906). PCGS
|MS-60
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25131
|Details NGC
|1853 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1853 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26221
|Genuine PCGS
|1854 G$1 Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 G$1 Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25197
|Genuine PCGS
|1854 G$1 Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 G$1 Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28217
|PCGS Genuine
|1855 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (211/4738). PCGS
|1855 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (211/4738). PCGS
|AU-50
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22226
|Details NGC
|1855 G$1 -- Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (210/4676). PCGS
|1855 G$1 -- Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (210/4676). PCGS
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24949
|Details NGC
|(2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS.
|(2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|851.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9990
|PCGS
|1856 G$1 Slanted 5 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1856 G$1 Slanted 5 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23836
|Details NGC
|1857 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1857 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23753
|Details NGC
|1857 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1857 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23426
|ANACS
|1858 G$1 -- Bent, Mount Removed, Polished, Damaged -- ANACS.
|1858 G$1 -- Bent, Mount Removed, Polished, Damaged -- ANACS.
|F-12
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24654
|ANACS
|1858 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1858 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23365
|Details NGC
|1859 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25428
|NGC Details
|1859 G$1 AU50 PCGS Secure.
|1859 G$1 AU50 PCGS Secure.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26174
|PCGS
|1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23745
|NGC Details
|1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27421
|Details NGC
|1861 G$1 -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1861 G$1 -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25357
|Genuine PCGS
|1861 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27879
|Details NGC
|1862 G$1 -- Damaged --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/2438). PCGS
|1862 G$1 -- Damaged --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/2438). PCGS
|MS-60
|250.28
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21407
|Details NGC
|1862 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1862 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23655
|Details NGC
|1863 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1863 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,814.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4804
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 G$1 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1863 G$1 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29901
|Details NGC
|1864 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/52). PCGS
|1864 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/52). PCGS
|MS-60
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8807
|ANACS
|1864 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1864 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8779
|Details NGC
|1865 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/31). PCGS
|1865 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/31). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,086.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8328
|PCGS Genuine
|1865 G$1 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1865 G$1 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46603
|Details NGC
|1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8780
|Details NGC
|1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/60). PCGS
|1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/60). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10000
|PCGS Genuine
|1867 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/60). PCGS
|1867 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/60). PCGS
|AU-55
|426.53
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8809
|ANACS
|1867 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7896
|Details NGC
|1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24253
|Genuine PCGS
|1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24255
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1869 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22025
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 G$1 -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/69). PCGS
|1869 G$1 -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/69). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9427
|NGC Details
|1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS
|1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS
|MS-60
|528.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9377
|ANACS
|1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22061
|Details NGC
|1871 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27542
|NGC Details
|1871 G$1 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/89). PCGS
|1871 G$1 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/89). PCGS
|MS-60
|412.43
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8528
|PCGS Genuine
|1872 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1872 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22158
|Genuine PCGS
|1872 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/33). PCGS
|1872 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/33). PCGS
|MS-60
|587.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9202
|NGC Details
|1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/102). PCGS
|1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/102). PCGS
|AU-55
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11635
|NGC
|1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8043
|PCGS
|1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS
|1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS
|MS-60
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21409
|Details NGC
|1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS
|1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS
|MS-60
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24107
|Genuine PCGS
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8399
|NGC Details
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5510
|Details NGC
|1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29484
|Genuine PCGS
|1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8816
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS
|1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS
|MS-60
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9432
|PCGS
|1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS
|1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS
|AU-55
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22621
|ANACS
|1878 G$1 AU55 NGC.
|1878 G$1 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22065
|NGC
|1878 G$1 AU55 PCGS.
|1878 G$1 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|409.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22161
|PCGS
|1879 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (3/186). PCGS
|1879 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (3/186). PCGS
|AU-55
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21725
|ANACS
|1879 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1879 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28332
|Details NGC
|1880 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1880 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|870.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19299
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1880 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22162
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1881 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25797
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/352). PCGS
|1881 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/352). PCGS
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21931
|Details NGC
|1882 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS.
|1882 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25746
|CSN
|1882 G$1 MS62 NGC.
|1882 G$1 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46606
|NGC
|1883 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1883 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|324.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28333
|Details NGC
|1883 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1883 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22152
|Details NGC
|1884 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/172). PCGS
|1884 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/172). PCGS
|MS-60
|397.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8837
|PCGS Genuine
|1884 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/179). PCGS
|1884 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/179). PCGS
|MS-60
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26615
|Genuine PCGS
|1885 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/400). PCGS
|1885 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/400). PCGS
|AU-50
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26037
|PCGS Genuine
|1885 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/398). PCGS
|1885 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/398). PCGS
|AU-50
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23913
|PCGS Genuine
|1886 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1886 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,820.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5471
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 G$1 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1886 G$1 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29832
|Details NGC
|1887 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1887 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3540
|NGC Details
|1887 G$1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/428). PCGS
|1887 G$1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/428). PCGS
|MS-60
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23282
|NGC Details
|1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25801
|Genuine PCGS
|1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25802
|Genuine PCGS
|1889 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/1822). PCGS
|1889 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/1822). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25238
|PCGS Genuine
|1889 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1889 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28337
|Details NGC