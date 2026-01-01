Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Enlarge
Enlarge
Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1849 Closed Wreath Coronet1849 Closed Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 325 350 375 400 -.- 425 550 675 -.- 900 1,300 1,850 6,000 15,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, L, Small Head Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 564 640 680 790 980 1,310 1,910 4,360 13,460 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, Large Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, Large Head Coronet -.- -.- 325 350 375 400 -.- 425 450 550 -.- 875 1,400 2,000 4,750 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 480 522 534 546 564 640 680 910 1,220 1,780 3,060 6,340 12,580 35,430 69,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350,000 425,000 -.-
1849-C Closed Wreath Coronet1849-C Closed Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 450 1,190 2,840 3,410 -.- 5,560 8,310 9,190 -.- 11,840 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-C Open Wreath Coronet1849-C Open Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 108,000 198,000 292,260 321,000 -.- 512,500 550,000 625,000 -.- -.- 1,140,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-D Coronet1849-D Coronet -.- -.- 420 1,130 3,030 3,810 -.- 4,970 5,530 6,060 -.- 9,090 15,000 25,030 87,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O Coronet1849-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 408 475 630 -.- 830 940 1,090 -.- 2,310 3,220 7,030 13,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Coronet1850 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 680 790 830 910 1,530 5,000 12,060 41,930 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Coronet1850 Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250,000 -.- -.- -.- 500,000
1850-C Coronet1850-C Coronet -.- -.- 570 1,160 2,310 2,940 -.- 4,090 5,940 7,410 -.- 18,440 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-D Coronet1850-D Coronet -.- -.- 510 1,280 2,970 4,470 -.- 5,910 7,660 10,190 -.- 19,690 40,950 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O Coronet1850-O Coronet 312 360 600 690 1,160 1,580 1,840 2,130 2,810 3,560 4,030 4,810 7,340 17,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 Coronet1851 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 1,900 5,400 14,760 66,950 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C Coronet1851-C Coronet -.- -.- 570 1,060 2,090 2,440 -.- 3,250 3,590 3,910 -.- 4,810 6,190 17,310 24,060 36,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D Coronet1851-D Coronet -.- -.- 780 1,190 2,220 2,720 -.- 3,340 4,840 5,310 -.- 9,840 20,000 35,560 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Coronet1851-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 401.20 456 474 -.- 570 720 810 -.- 1,110 1,750 4,650 6,720 29,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Coronet1852 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 2,560 5,690 27,110 38,350 169,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-C Coronet1852-C Coronet -.- -.- 700 1,040 1,590 2,810 -.- 3,310 4,220 4,810 -.- 6,030 12,090 22,310 42,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-D Coronet1852-D Coronet -.- -.- 840 1,130 2,280 3,220 -.- 5,530 6,530 8,690 -.- 18,530 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O Coronet1852-O Coronet -.- -.- 360 408 456 480 -.- 600 690 1,180 -.- 2,060 4,280 10,860 -.- 44,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Coronet1853 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 2,160 3,190 18,010 46,880 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-C Coronet1853-C Coronet -.- -.- 660 1,190 2,440 2,660 -.- 3,690 4,940 5,280 -.- 9,340 19,960 24,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-D Coronet1853-D Coronet -.- -.- 900 1,220 2,470 3,470 -.- 5,220 5,910 8,190 -.- 13,060 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O Coronet1853-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 401.20 456 474 -.- 504 562.50 690 -.- 1,190 1,720 2,630 6,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Coronet1854 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 1,970 5,780 20,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Coronet1854 Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 250,000 400,000
1854-D Coronet1854-D Coronet -.- -.- 840 2,220 4,560 5,410 -.- 7,910 8,970 10,160 -.- 22,560 37,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S Coronet1854-S Coronet -.- -.- 360 425 600 970 -.- 2,190 3,160 3,560 -.- 4,910 8,280 17,940 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Indian Head, Small1854 Indian Head, Small 330.40 354 436.60 483.80 548.70 620 630 680 890 1,480 1,590 2,340 4,440 7,810 23,190 44,380 118,630 192,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Indian Head, Small1854 Indian Head, Small -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 110,000 195,000 325,000 500,000
1855 Indian Head, Small1855 Indian Head, Small 330.40 354 436.60 483.80 600 670 680 750 960 1,560 1,720 2,340 4,590 7,940 22,060 43,750 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Indian Head, Small1855 Indian Head, Small -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 95,000 150,000 190,000 225,000 375,000
1855-C Indian Head, Small1855-C Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 2,820 3,660 5,160 5,810 -.- 9,940 17,310 23,130 -.- 47,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D Indian Head, Small1855-D Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 8,060 12,090 28,130 31,250 -.- 48,310 59,060 70,630 -.- 92,950 120,310 179,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O Indian Head, Small1855-O Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 810 1,230 1,660 2,380 -.- 3,030 3,780 8,280 -.- 14,630 34,780 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S Indian Head, Small1856-S Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 810 1,060 1,950 2,660 -.- 3,750 5,940 9,280 -.- 16,810 27,630 59,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 620 680 790 900 1,080 1,210 2,500 4,280 11,510 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 17,500 22,500 38,500 75,000
1856 Upright 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Upright 5 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 325 350 400 425 -.- 500 550 700 -.- 1,100 1,700 3,000 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-D Indian Head, Large1856-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 4,190 5,590 7,810 10,190 -.- 14,190 25,440 30,880 -.- 60,630 120,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Indian Head, Large1857 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 900 1,080 1,210 3,560 5,040 20,310 47,450 -.- 9,000 12,500 14,500 26,500 50,000
1857-C Indian Head, Large1857-C Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,050 1,500 2,910 4,470 -.- 5,310 6,560 9,660 -.- 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-D Indian Head, Large1857-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,530 2,280 3,560 4,590 -.- 7,160 9,090 13,440 -.- 36,210 81,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S Indian Head, Large1857-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 660 780 1,160 1,530 -.- 2,060 3,660 5,000 -.- 11,510 27,950 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Indian Head, Large1858 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 660 830 900 1,280 1,720 6,140 7,440 15,930 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Indian Head, Large1858 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 12,000 14,000 23,500 33,500
1858-D Indian Head, Large1858-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,440 1,780 3,690 5,030 -.- 5,840 6,910 8,940 -.- 16,710 23,210 47,450 74,430 99,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S Indian Head, Large1858-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 630 780 1,030 1,280 -.- 1,940 2,410 5,310 -.- 9,560 19,500 28,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Indian Head, Large1859 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 640 660 830 900 1,080 1,210 2,530 5,280 13,980 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Indian Head, Large1859 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 6,000 10,000 20,000
1859-C Indian Head, Large1859-C Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 810 1,840 3,720 4,470 -.- 5,560 6,940 8,060 -.- 13,130 29,060 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D Indian Head, Large1859-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,030 1,220 2,440 3,340 -.- 5,780 7,720 8,410 -.- 12,940 19,830 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S Indian Head, Large1859-S Indian Head, Large 330 348 432 480 790 1,560 1,720 2,030 2,810 5,160 6,090 9,590 19,050 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Indian Head, Large1860 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 740 810 920 970 1,110 2,440 8,650 18,530 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Indian Head, Large1860 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 7,250 9,500 20,000
1860-D Indian Head, Large1860-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 2,810 3,910 7,840 9,940 -.- 15,810 18,440 23,060 -.- 43,230 57,850 76,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S Indian Head, Large1860-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 360 450 790 970 -.- 1,470 2,190 2,780 -.- 3,910 5,910 13,590 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Indian Head, Large1861 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 581.25 587.50 600 680 910 970 1,090 1,250 1,840 2,780 7,180 24,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Indian Head, Large1861 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 5,850 7,500 10,500 20,000
1861-D Indian Head, Large1861-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 13,800 28,440 48,130 69,060 -.- 80,310 98,440 110,940 -.- 137,500 172,250 195,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Indian Head, Large1862 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 2,280 3,690 9,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Indian Head, Large1862 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,750 4,500 6,500 10,000 23,500
1863 Indian Head, Large1863 Indian Head, Large 330 360 432 600 1,220 2,470 3,030 4,940 6,720 8,190 9,660 11,160 14,190 15,560 25,810 36,730 45,830 172,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Indian Head, Large1863 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 6,000 8,500 22,500
1864 Indian Head, Large1864 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 510 630 1,090 1,220 1,340 1,690 1,970 2,280 3,910 6,190 7,190 9,340 12,030 18,200 57,850 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Indian Head, Large1864 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,500 22,500
1865 Indian Head, Large1865 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 750 910 1,000 1,090 1,440 2,720 4,130 4,840 5,000 5,910 10,660 15,810 25,680 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Indian Head, Large1865 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 10,500 16,000 26,500
1866 Indian Head, Large1866 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 690 770 810 910 1,130 1,310 1,560 2,530 3,440 5,160 9,160 17,190 32,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Indian Head, Large1866 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,350 4,750 6,000 9,500 19,500
1867 Indian Head, Large1867 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 570 690 760 790 1,060 1,190 1,530 1,940 2,220 3,720 6,250 9,690 19,440 26,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Indian Head, Large1867 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,850 8,000 10,000 14,500 20,000
1868 Indian Head, Large1868 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 581.25 587.50 740 840 970 1,080 1,310 2,440 3,440 5,660 9,090 13,690 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Indian Head, Large1868 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,000 6,500 9,500 18,500
1869 Indian Head, Large1869 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 780 830 890 1,230 1,310 1,470 1,690 1,910 2,690 5,220 9,060 20,350 44,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Indian Head, Large1869 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,750 7,000 9,000 18,500
1870 Indian Head, Large1870 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 610 730 900 930 1,030 1,090 1,280 1,780 2,910 4,340 7,530 14,300 30,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Indian Head, Large1870 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 4,750 6,250 9,000 17,500
1870-S Indian Head, Large1870-S Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 510 870 1,410 1,500 1,720 3,560 4,310 4,780 6,090 8,560 15,930 31,880 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Indian Head, Large1871 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 558 564 576 770 940 1,030 1,470 2,160 2,500 4,090 8,530 15,930 33,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Indian Head, Large1871 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,350 4,750 6,000 8,500 17,500
1872 Indian Head, Large1872 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 640 750 870 990 1,130 1,530 1,840 2,690 3,090 7,030 9,720 15,410 23,860 56,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Indian Head, Large1872 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,500 7,000 9,500 18,000
1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 810 910 1,000 1,070 1,110 1,500 1,940 2,190 3,690 7,280 16,880 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,000 11,000 16,500 25,000 33,500
1873 Open 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Open 3 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 354 401.20 454.30 477.90 -.- 519.20 542.80 600 -.- 800 990 1,160 1,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Indian Head, Large1874 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 900 1,080 1,210 1,380 1,780 4,580 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Indian Head, Large1874 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 10,000 14,500 16,500 23,500
1875 Indian Head, Large1875 Indian Head, Large 900 1,200 1,890 2,810 4,280 4,810 6,410 8,280 11,060 12,810 13,750 15,940 19,690 25,940 37,190 77,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Indian Head, Large1875 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,000 14,000 18,000 23,500 33,500
1876 Indian Head, Large1876 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 432 472 546 558 564 576 700 770 860 1,190 1,440 1,910 4,910 12,500 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Indian Head, Large1876 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,650 4,850 5,500 8,000 16,500
1877 Indian Head, Large1877 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 546 558 600 640 690 860 990 1,090 1,750 2,530 4,410 5,530 9,780 18,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Indian Head, Large1877 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,250 9,500 10,500 14,500 19,000
1878 Indian Head, Large1878 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 546 558 564 576 660 780 880 1,060 1,250 1,720 4,280 6,310 27,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Indian Head, Large1878 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 4,500 5,500 8,000 16,000
1879 Indian Head, Large1879 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 558 564 640 690 750 830 940 1,080 1,440 2,500 3,190 4,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Indian Head, Large1879 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,250 5,000 6,750 11,000 16,500
1880 Indian Head, Large1880 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 650 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,720 3,190 3,940 10,470 46,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Indian Head, Large1880 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,000 7,500 9,500 15,000 18,500
1881 Indian Head, Large1881 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,720 2,810 4,230 10,890 54,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Indian Head, Large1881 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,350 4,250 5,000 7,000 12,500
1882 Indian Head, Large1882 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,220 1,530 2,340 4,060 13,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Indian Head, Large1882 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1883 Indian Head, Large1883 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,280 1,940 4,060 10,240 30,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Indian Head, Large1883 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1884 Indian Head, Large1884 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,380 2,310 5,010 19,050 92,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Indian Head, Large1884 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1885 Indian Head, Large1885 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,470 2,590 4,190 11,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Indian Head, Large1885 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1886 Indian Head, Large1886 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,720 2,440 8,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Indian Head, Large1886 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1887 Indian Head, Large1887 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,280 1,720 3,220 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Indian Head, Large1887 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1888 Indian Head, Large1888 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,240 1,840 3,190 12,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Indian Head, Large1888 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1889 Indian Head, Large1889 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,280 1,630 3,190 8,870 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Indian Head, Large1889 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23903 Genuine PCGS
1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/389). PCGS 1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/389). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25519 NGC Details
1850 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 174.00 Heritage Auctions 21967 Details NGC
1850 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 211.50 Heritage Auctions 29654 Genuine PCGS
1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25986 Genuine PCGS
1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25521 Details NGC
1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25522 Details NGC
1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS 1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 26419 NGC Details
1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS 1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS MS-60 182.13 Heritage Auctions 27491 Details NGC
1853 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (240/7906). PCGS 1853 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (240/7906). PCGS MS-60 229.13 Heritage Auctions 25131 Details NGC
1853 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1853 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 228.00 Heritage Auctions 26221 Genuine PCGS
1854 G$1 Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 G$1 Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25197 Genuine PCGS
1854 G$1 Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 G$1 Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 211.50 Heritage Auctions 28217 PCGS Genuine
1855 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (211/4738). PCGS 1855 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (211/4738). PCGS AU-50 229.13 Heritage Auctions 22226 Details NGC
1855 G$1 -- Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (210/4676). PCGS 1855 G$1 -- Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (210/4676). PCGS AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 24949 Details NGC
(2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS. (2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 851.88 Heritage Auctions 9990 PCGS
1856 G$1 Slanted 5 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1856 G$1 Slanted 5 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23836 Details NGC
1857 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1857 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 23753 Details NGC
1857 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1857 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 188.00 Heritage Auctions 23426 ANACS
1858 G$1 -- Bent, Mount Removed, Polished, Damaged -- ANACS. 1858 G$1 -- Bent, Mount Removed, Polished, Damaged -- ANACS. F-12 120.00 Heritage Auctions 24654 ANACS
1858 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1858 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 23365 Details NGC
1859 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25428 NGC Details
1859 G$1 AU50 PCGS Secure. 1859 G$1 AU50 PCGS Secure. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 26174 PCGS
1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 23745 NGC Details
1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 336.00 Heritage Auctions 27421 Details NGC
1861 G$1 -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 G$1 -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 25357 Genuine PCGS
1861 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 240.00 Heritage Auctions 27879 Details NGC
1862 G$1 -- Damaged --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/2438). PCGS 1862 G$1 -- Damaged --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/2438). PCGS MS-60 250.28 Heritage Auctions 21407 Details NGC
1862 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 252.00 Heritage Auctions 23655 Details NGC
1863 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,814.00 Heritage Auctions 4804 Genuine PCGS
1863 G$1 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1863 G$1 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,400.00 Heritage Auctions 29901 Details NGC
1864 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/52). PCGS 1864 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (2/52). PCGS MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8807 ANACS
1864 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 960.00 Heritage Auctions 8779 Details NGC
1865 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/31). PCGS 1865 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (1/31). PCGS MS-60 1,086.88 Heritage Auctions 8328 PCGS Genuine
1865 G$1 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1865 G$1 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 46603 Details NGC
1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 840.00 Heritage Auctions 8780 Details NGC
1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/60). PCGS 1866 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/60). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 10000 PCGS Genuine
1867 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/60). PCGS 1867 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/60). PCGS AU-55 426.53 Heritage Auctions 8809 ANACS
1867 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 7896 Details NGC
1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24253 Genuine PCGS
1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1868 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 24255 Genuine PCGS
1869 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1869 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 22025 Genuine PCGS
1869 G$1 -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/69). PCGS 1869 G$1 -- Cleaned, Bent -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/69). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 9427 NGC Details
1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS 1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS MS-60 528.75 Heritage Auctions 9377 ANACS
1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22061 Details NGC
1871 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 27542 NGC Details
1871 G$1 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/89). PCGS 1871 G$1 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/89). PCGS MS-60 412.43 Heritage Auctions 8528 PCGS Genuine
1872 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 480.00 Heritage Auctions 22158 Genuine PCGS
1872 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/33). PCGS 1872 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (4/33). PCGS MS-60 587.50 Heritage Auctions 9202 NGC Details
1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/102). PCGS 1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/102). PCGS AU-55 881.25 Heritage Auctions 11635 NGC
1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8043 PCGS
1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS 1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS MS-60 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21409 Details NGC
1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS 1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS MS-60 229.13 Heritage Auctions 24107 Genuine PCGS
1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS 1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 8399 NGC Details
1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details. 1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 5510 Details NGC
1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 29484 Genuine PCGS
1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS 1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8816 PCGS Genuine
1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS 1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 9432 PCGS
1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS 1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS AU-55 329.00 Heritage Auctions 22621 ANACS
1878 G$1 AU55 NGC. 1878 G$1 AU55 NGC. AU-55 432.00 Heritage Auctions 22065 NGC
1878 G$1 AU55 PCGS. 1878 G$1 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 409.20 Heritage Auctions 22161 PCGS
1879 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (3/186). PCGS 1879 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (3/186). PCGS AU-55 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21725 ANACS
1879 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1879 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 28332 Details NGC
1880 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 870.00 Heritage Auctions 19299 Genuine PCGS
1880 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 22162 Genuine PCGS
1881 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1881 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 25797 Genuine PCGS
1881 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/352). PCGS 1881 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/352). PCGS AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21931 Details NGC
1882 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. 1882 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 25746 CSN
1882 G$1 MS62 NGC. 1882 G$1 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 46606 NGC
1883 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1883 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. MS-60 324.00 Heritage Auctions 28333 Details NGC
1883 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 22152 Details NGC
1884 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/172). PCGS 1884 G$1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/172). PCGS MS-60 397.15 Heritage Auctions 8837 PCGS Genuine
1884 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/179). PCGS 1884 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/179). PCGS MS-60 246.75 Heritage Auctions 26615 Genuine PCGS
1885 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/400). PCGS 1885 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/400). PCGS AU-50 188.00 Heritage Auctions 26037 PCGS Genuine
1885 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/398). PCGS 1885 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/398). PCGS AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 23913 PCGS Genuine
1886 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1886 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 5471 Genuine PCGS
1886 G$1 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1886 G$1 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 29832 Details NGC
1887 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1887 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 3540 NGC Details
1887 G$1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/428). PCGS 1887 G$1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/428). PCGS MS-60 235.00 Heritage Auctions 23282 NGC Details
1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 480.00 Heritage Auctions 25801 Genuine PCGS
1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1888 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25802 Genuine PCGS
1889 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/1822). PCGS 1889 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/1822). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25238 PCGS Genuine
1889 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1889 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 28337 Details NGC