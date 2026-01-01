|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27414
|NGC Details
|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS.
|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS.
|F-12
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21479
|ANACS
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7473
|Genuine PCGS
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS.
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3952
|ANACS
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3967
|ANACS
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|4,153.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3562
|PCGS Genuine
|1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|2,820.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3565
|PCGS Genuine
|1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|1,980.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25315
|Details NGC