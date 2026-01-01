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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1795 Centered Bust 1795 Centered Bust 1,500 1,620 2,340 4,280 5,340 11,090 11,000 16,560 17,940 26,810 38,130 48,750 58,180 79,300 130,000 195,000 370,500 656,250
1795 Off-center Bust 1795 Off-center Bust 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,750 11,000 12,500 15,000 -.- 21,000 -.- 55,000 -.- 100,000 150,000 200,000 -.- -.-
1796 Large Date, Small Letters 1796 Large Date, Small Letters 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,750 5,550 9,000 12,500 15,000 -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- 117,500 -.- 250,000 -.- -.-
1796 Small Date, Large Letters 1796 Small Date, Large Letters 1,250 2,000 2,750 5,000 6,000 10,000 12,500 17,500 -.- 25,000 -.- 100,000 -.- 1,750,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1796 Small Date, Small Letters 1796 Small Date, Small Letters 1,250 2,010 2,910 4,560 5,090 10,340 12,500 15,310 20,310 29,810 60,940 73,450 79,950 124,150 227,500 448,500 1,105,000 -.-
1797 10X6 Obverse Stars 1797 10X6 Obverse Stars 1,500 1,470 2,220 3,810 5,810 9,840 12,500 14,060 21,060 24,560 30,940 53,300 57,850 76,380 120,250 312,000 422,500 -.-
1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Large Letters 1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Large Letters 1,750 1,590 3,060 5,590 7,310 12,340 15,000 15,940 18,440 35,560 64,440 82,880 90,030 112,520 162,500 -.- -.- -.-
1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Small Letters 1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Small Letters 2,000 1,890 3,300 5,720 9,660 27,060 3,500 39,690 49,380 54,060 60,940 83,850 -.- -.- -.- 390,000 -.- -.-
1798 13 Obverse Stars 1798 13 Obverse Stars 1,500 2,250 3,270 5,340 6,910 17,060 22,000 29,380 32,810 50,310 115,940 195,000 227,500 247,000 260,000 -.- -.- -.-
1798 15 Obverse Stars 1798 15 Obverse Stars 2,000 2,460 3,180 5,220 7,720 16,560 22,500 27,940 34,690 48,130 90,630 136,500 211,250 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,640.00 Heritage Auctions 27414 NGC Details
1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS. 1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS. F-12 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 21479 ANACS
1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 7473 Genuine PCGS
1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS. 1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS. EF-45 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 3952 ANACS
1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VF-20 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 3967 ANACS
1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 4,153.63 Heritage Auctions 3562 PCGS Genuine
1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 3565 PCGS Genuine
1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VF-20 1,980.00 Heritage Auctions 25315 Details NGC