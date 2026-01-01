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Peace Dollar

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Peace Dollar

Coin commemorates peace after World War I

COIN WORLD Staff
Commemorating the peace after World War I is the reason the Peace dollar was created, although the first coin was not struck until December 1921, three years ...READ MORE

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