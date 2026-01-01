|2015-D D. Eisenhower
|2015-D D. Eisenhower
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-D H. Truman
|2015-D H. Truman
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-D J. Kennedy
|2015-D J. Kennedy
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-D L. Johnson
|2015-D L. Johnson
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-P D. Eisenhower
|2015-P D. Eisenhower
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-P D. Eisenhower Reverse Proof
|2015-P D. Eisenhower Reverse Proof
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|160
|160
|160
|180
|200
|200
|200
|200
|250
|1,500
|2015-P H. Truman
|2015-P H. Truman
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-P H. Truman Reverse Proof
|2015-P H. Truman Reverse Proof
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|160
|160
|160
|180
|200
|200
|200
|200
|250
|1,500
|2015-P J. Kennedy
|2015-P J. Kennedy
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-P J. Kennedy Reverse Proof
|2015-P J. Kennedy Reverse Proof
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|250
|-.-
|2015-P L. Johnson
|2015-P L. Johnson
|1
|1.20
|1.25
|1.50
|3
|10
|20
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-P L.Johnson Reverse Proof
|2015-P L.Johnson Reverse Proof
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|150
|160
|200
|-.-
|2015-S D. Eisenhower
|2015-S D. Eisenhower
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2.75
|3
|4
|4.50
|5
|6
|8
|9
|15
|50
|2015-S H. Truman
|2015-S H. Truman
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2.75
|3
|4
|4.50
|5
|6
|8
|9
|15
|50
|2015-S J. Kennedy
|2015-S J. Kennedy
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2.75
|3
|4
|4.50
|5
|6
|8
|9
|15
|50
|2015-S L. Johnson
|2015-S L. Johnson
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2.75
|3
|4
|4.50
|5
|6
|8
|9
|15
|50