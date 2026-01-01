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Presidential Dollars

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Presidential Dollars

Could third try be a charm for small dollar coin?

COIN WORLD Staff
Within two years of introduction in 2000, it was evident the Sacagawea dollar would suffer the same fate as its predecessor, the Anthony dollar. Given...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Presidential Dollars
  AU-58 MS-60 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  AU-58 MS-60 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2015-D D. Eisenhower 2015-D D. Eisenhower 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D H. Truman 2015-D H. Truman 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D J. Kennedy 2015-D J. Kennedy 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D L. Johnson 2015-D L. Johnson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P D. Eisenhower 2015-P D. Eisenhower 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P D. Eisenhower Reverse Proof 2015-P D. Eisenhower Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 160 160 160 180 200 200 200 200 250 1,500
2015-P H. Truman 2015-P H. Truman 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P H. Truman Reverse Proof 2015-P H. Truman Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 160 160 160 180 200 200 200 200 250 1,500
2015-P J. Kennedy 2015-P J. Kennedy 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P J. Kennedy Reverse Proof 2015-P J. Kennedy Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 250 -.-
2015-P L. Johnson 2015-P L. Johnson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P L.Johnson Reverse Proof 2015-P L.Johnson Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 150 150 150 160 200 -.-
2015-S D. Eisenhower 2015-S D. Eisenhower -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2015-S H. Truman 2015-S H. Truman -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2015-S J. Kennedy 2015-S J. Kennedy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2015-S L. Johnson 2015-S L. Johnson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
 
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